MOTORFIST BLITZKRIEG SUIT

The Most Comfortable Fitting One-Piece on the Market

Eau Claire, Wisc. (Sept 29, 2020) – The Motorfist brand was born in the mountains and backcountry – refined by professional snowmobile riders everywhere. The Blitzkrieg one-piece suit is ideal for temperature regulation, mobility and breathability no matter where you ride.

The success of the feature rich BLITZKRIEG SUIT starts with eVent Fabrics DVexpedition Outershell adding an upgraded zipper and fully taped seams for the ultimate in durability and waterproofing protection. The key to Blitzkrieg’s mobility lies in the waterproof gusseted stretch panels found under arms and back, while 300D and 915D polyester enhance durability throughout. The suit’s interior features a moisture wicking liner, fleece-lined sleeves, a napoleon chest pocket and adjustable suspenders while the exterior boasts an adjustable and removeable hood with visor and drawstring at collar, chest and sleeve pockets, front, back and inner thigh vents, Lycra powder cuffs with thumbholes at wrist, 4-way leg zippers with drop seat, expandable elastic waist with two adjusters, articulated knees with removeable pads, reflective 3M Scotchlite panels and a tether ring at the waist. Available in five colors and sizes XXS-4X including short and tall sizes. PART #MF19A-J76-*** and MSRP of $823.95 U.S. / $1,283.38 Canada

Find the Blitzkrieg Suit and other Motorfist Outerwear at your Motorfist dealer, or shop the online store at: Motorfist.com.

About Motorfist

Motorfist has an expanding product line with new offerings in outerwear and ride gear. Motorfist works directly with eVent fabrics which is exclusively the world’s best waterproof and breathable membrane material. For more information, visit: Motorfist.com.

About Powertex Group

Located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Powertex is a full-service branded merchandise supplier, specializing in engineering high quality, cost-competitive custom products for the Motorfist® brand. For more information, visit: Powertexgroup.com