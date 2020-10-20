Polaris announced a 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles as part of their rEV’d up initiative, a long-term strategy to position the company as a leader in powersports electrification. The partnership currently includes their snow and ORV divisions with plans to debut the first electric vehicles to by the end of 2021. Through rEV’d up, Polaris aims to offer customers an electric vehicle option within each of its core product segments by 2025.

With Polaris’ scale and broad product lineup, this strategic partnership will be the largest in Zero Motorcycles’ history. Under this 10-year exclusive agreement, Polaris will develop, manufacture and sell electrified ORVs and snowmobiles using Zero’s powertrain technology, hardware and software. Zero Motorcycles has been designing, manufacturing and advancing electric motorcycles since 2006, and this partnership gives Polaris access to more than 14 years of experience and intellectual property.

