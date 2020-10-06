Polaris has stepped up to lead the way for change in the world of powersports for women, by helping to assemble the Empowersports Women’s Riding Council, a diverse group of 12 powerful women from all backgrounds to uplift the passions that fuel women and put forth deliberate efforts for increased representation, inclusion and participation of women in powersports. Whether on dirt, sand, snow or asphalt women are participating in powersports more than ever before and helping to expand and diversify the industry. The Empowersports council aims to help break down barriers and ensure sustainable growth for women recreationally enjoying powersports as well as those looking to work within the industry.

The creation of the Empowersports Women’s Riding Council is part of Polaris’ broader growth initiative, which aims to grow their customer base by nearly 50% over the next 10 years through introducing new customers to Polaris and continuing their commitment to supporting diverse riders.

The Empowersports Women’s Riding Council is composed of distinguished women who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs who bring unique perspectives and insights to the powersports space. They are champions for advocacy, empowering women, building community, sparking adventure and fostering safety. They include the following women, four of which are within the ORV space:

Michelle Barraza RZR Racer

Carrie Barton Klim & Timbersled Brand Ambassador, Dirt Bike Racer & Tour of Idaho Finisher

Julie-Ann ChapmanShe Shreds Mountain Adventures Founder & Professional Snowmobiler, Team Polaris Athlete

Amy DavidProfessional Mountain Athlete, Skier, Guide, Polaris Snowmobile Ambassador & Content Creator Gevin Fax Actor, Musician, Educator & Speakers Bureau Ambassador

Vicki Gray International Female Ride Day® & Motoress.com Founder, Road & Race Instructor

Lisa Lockhart Rodeo Champion, Rancher & Polaris Ranger Ambassador

Kristen Matlock Professional RZR racer & SCORE Baja 1000 Champ Jody Perewitz Racer & Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Famer

Porsche Taylor Black Girls Ride Magazine FounderAnd Cross-Country Rider

Jolene Van Vugt Stuntwoman, Nitro Circus Action Sports Athlete, Canadian Woman’s National Motocross Champion & RZR Ambassador

Kelly Yazdi Wild Gypsy Tour Creator, Polaris Adventures Ambassador, Actor & Host

Attached additional information on Empowersports Women’s Riding Council,