We are proud to announce the release of the latest and greatest snowmobile collection from SCOTT.
SCOTT’s brand new snowmobile collection has arrived! Setting new standards in innovation, technology and design, this collection will have you fully covered for your next backcountry adventure. With all-new models of outerwear including our exciting new Flex Dryo line, a revolutionary range of body armor and a full new range of BOA boots, this Deep Snow collection is our strongest yet. As always, our premium goggle line-up guarantees to Defend Your Vision in even the most extreme of conditions!
COLLECTION VIDEO
See the new collection video below. The YouTube link for sharing is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efMHEkA_88U
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Flex Dryo Outerwear
The SCOTT Flex Dryo range is an exciting new addition to our collection. Manufactured with full stretch fabric in both the outershell and inner lining, this innovative gear offers riders unparalleled freedom of movement and comfort when riding.
Fury Snow Cross Goggle
An all-new addition to our snowmobile goggle collection, the SCOTT Fury Snow Cross Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, you can rest assured the low profile, high performance Fury won’t let you down.
BOA Boot Range
New for this season comes a full range of SCOTT BOA snowmobile boots, available in both men’s and women’s models. With single and dual BOA options available, this new range offers high performance snowmobile boots for all types of riding styles.
Softcon Air Protection
SCOTT’s new range of Softcon Air protection gear sets new standards in snowmobile protection. Constructed using our innovative AirFlex technology, the Softcon Air range provides users with the highest levels of protection as well as market-leading ventilation, freedom of movement and comfort.
DOWNLOADS
You can download all relevant assets for the new collection here:
facebook comments: