Hailey Belanger tearing up the track.

Showing off some skills in front of the camera!

Bailey Motorsports stand out on the track with their BLACK & Gold decals

Nikella Callan & Brooklyn Karkoulas battling it out on the track!

Congratulations to Taylor McCoy, Ski-Doo, Rockstar Energy and the St-Onge RecreationTeam for winning the iconic CSRA Kawartha Cup Snowcross event!

True North Motorsports rider Nikella Callan

Elijah Godin keeping that throttle tight to the bars!

The determination in there eyes, they are ready to race!

Each corner was a battle to see who came out on top

Athan Smardenkas dominated the racetrack in Lindsay, Ontario

Jake Weir won the Saturday Night “FXR Top Gun Shoot Out”.

Lets get ready to rumble!!! First race of the season for these young riders