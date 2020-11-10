Most people when transporting a snowmobile use a trailer, the bed or your truck or a sled deck. Not only are the odds of the snowmobile arriving to your final destination safely far greater, but you will also reduce the chance of damaging your hauler. One of snowmobiling’s finest had to improvise to move their sled with their early 2000s Corolla. According to the local law, the man driving the car had recently purchased the snowmobile and wanted to show it to a buddy. Rumour has it that the driver felt it was safely secured to the roof with a couple of tie-downs and even went a step further by giving it a good physical shake to make sure it was secured to satisfaction before heading out to the open road.