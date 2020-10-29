John Faeo from Wasilla, AK won the 2,000-mile Iron Dog in Alaska an astonishing seven times between 1984 and 1996 and finished the famed race 23 times with an astonishing 13 podiums. Other notable accomplishments during Faeo’s racing career were nine Alaska Motor Musher XC race wins, six wins of the Talkeetna-to-Anchorage XC, and was also an Alaska Calcutta 120 XC Champ an impressive eleven times.

Green Bay, Wisconsin native, Dale Loritz has also been inducted this year. Loritz won a lot and won often. His race winning resume features two Eagle River World Championships in 1994 and 1995, fourteen USSA high point class championships. In 1989 Loritz claimed the Driver of the year award from both the USSA and Snow Week magazine. In 2003 Loritz was crowned the USSA Oval Racer of the year.

Craig Marchbank of New Lennox, Illinois, has also been inducted in 2021. Marchbank had a snowmobile racing career that began in 1982 and spanned across three decades. Marchbank had more than 2,200 class final wins, twenty six high point championships in pro stock and twenty four high point improved stock championships and was a nine time Minnesota Cup Champion, five time Michigan Cup Champion and three time Wisconsin Cup Champ.

Brian Sturgeon from Thief River Falls, Minnesota was the final inductee of the 2021 Class. Sturgeon won an impressive twelve Eagle River World Championship class titles, nine USSA high point championships, two MRP Formula III high point championships and World Series titles. When Sturgeon hung up his racing boots, he became the Arctic Cat Race Manager beginning in 1999.