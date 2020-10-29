This year due to Covid-19 the Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation needs your help more than ever as funds are starting to run low. In order to keep up with the demand they need YOUR help in getting a head start on their fundraising; Their hope is not to have applicants on a waiting list. The Foundation is encouraging everyone to register as soon as possible in order to start individual fundraising campaigns for the upcoming VIRTUAL Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Snow Run! For more information visit www.breastcancersnowrun.org