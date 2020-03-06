Photos and story by Emily Wicklund

The seventh stop on the USXC 2019/2020 season tour is in Naytahwaush, Minnesota on March 7th and 8th for the Naytahwaush 200.This year’s course will be similar to last years being a 10-mile plowed lake course. The racing headquarters will be located at Pine Hurst Resort Lodge on North Twin Lake.

On Saturday morning, the drivers meeting will be at 9:15 AM with the pre ride at 9:30. The first race will start at 10 AM with the Pro Open riders competing in their three-lap qualifier and the Women’s class in their three-lap heat. Heat two will consist of Semi Pro, Sport 600 Improved, and Masters 40 classes. These riders will be battling it out for three laps. In heat three, the Junior, Classic IFS, and Vintage will do battle for three laps with Classic IFS and Vintage classes only competing on Saturday. Heat four will be the Semi Pro Improved, Sport 600, Masters 50+, and Expert 600 Limited classes competing in three laps. The last race of the day will be the Pro Open heads up final running 10 laps.

On Sunday, the race order will be similar with non Pro classes running four laps to finish out their two day total times. Heat one will be the four lap Pro Stock qualifier. The last race of the day will be around 2:15 PM which will be the Pro Stock final. This will be a heads up 10 lap race and will determine the 2020 Naytahwaush 200 champ.

Zach Herfindahl has been on a winning steak in the Pro Stock class winning the past three races. Herfindahl’s best finish at the Naytahwaush 200 came in 2019 and 2017 where he placed third. Aaron Christensen is also a top rider going into the race. He is coming off a recent injury but showed speed last weekend by claiming the second-place spot in Warroad. Christensen won the event in 2019, came in third in 2018 and second in 2017. Another top pick at this race would be Taylor Bunke. Taylor picked up his first career win at the event in 2018 showing that the rough lake type course fit his riding style. Justin Tate has also been a consistent podium finisher this season and came in second last year in Naytahwaush.

This will be USXC’s second to last event in the 2019-2020 season. Come check out all the action this weekend on North Twin lake!