USXC racing series is ready to take on another year of bumper to bumper racing action in 2020. Last season, only 1 point separated Zach Herfindahl and Aaron Christensen from the Pro Factory 600 points championship, and it all started at the iconic Gerald Dyrdahl Pine Lake 200.

Each season teams from all over the Midwest and even Canada travel to a little town in Northern Minnesota to race against the best in the business. The notorious Pine lake season opener is a race all cross-country competitors want to add to their win list. With $10,000 up for grabs, the competition is fearless with sleds reaching speeds over 100 mph. Some of the best names in the industry have claimed this title like Corey Davidson, Zach Herfindahl, Gabe Bunke, and Ryan Simons. Last year Polaris riders swept the podium with Alex Hetteen claiming the victory and Gabe Bunke and Ryan Faust behind him.

Some of the top contenders going into the weekend are 3x Pine Lake champion Zach Herfindahl, defending Pine Lake champion Alex Hetteen, consistent Pine Lake front runner Gabe Bunke, and 2014 champ Ryan Faust.

All the action starts December 14 at 9:30 AM with riders of all ages competing. While your their you can grab a bite to eat at the Sportsmans lodge and come back on Sunday December 15th for even more action.