Herfindahl Triumphant in Manvel, Pake Returns to Snocross Podium and Cadarette Racing Undefeated.
Team Arctic racers converged on a variety of terrain races this past weekend with success upsetting to the competition.
Starting in Manvel, North Dakota, cross-country teams competed at the USXC Turtle River Rough Rider 100. Zach Herfindahl, who just won the G-G 500 with a flawless performance, put on another schooling clinic for the competition, winning both Pro Stock and Pro Open classes. Other notable performances in the upper ranks were Cale Anseeuw’s Semi-Pro win, an Arctic Cat podium sweep of Semi-Pro Improved led by Abe Olsen’s first win in the class, followed by Cale Anseeuw and Paul Brown.
“This Manvel race was a lot of fun. And fun, combined with how well my ZR is working has equated to our success after winning the G-G 500,” said Herfindahl., “There’s nothing better than racing a rough course when the suns out and you have clear vision. Nothing holds you back but confidence at that point.”
Team Arctic national snocross racers competed 1,200 miles to the east at a venue highly brand loyal to the Arctic Cat brand – Salamanca, NY. Andy Pake won his first Pro Lite final in Iowa a couple weeks ago and showed his determination to return to the podium on Friday in Salamanca. The confined track was much like Deadwood, filled with big moguls and tough terrain, but Pake and his ZR battled through it to maintain third place when the checkers flew.
“Friday was a great race and I was happy with my third-place finish. That New York track terrain was really tough and lap times were really short, so there was zero room for error, and not a whole lot of opportunity to pass,” said Pake. “My qualifying was strong and our ZR performed really well in those rough conditions. We have a couple weeks off before Michigan, so I’ll take the time to work on my starts to make sure I get in front of any first-turn tangles.”
In Lincoln, Michigan, the Cadarette Collision Racing Pro Enduro team continued their MIRA win streak, and undefeated season, as the duo of Troy DeWald and Ryan Spencer rode their ZR to the checkers of the FireRite 250.
Team Arctic Race Manager, Mike Kloety said, “We had a good weekend. Our numbers are small, but we’re winning and hitting the podiums. I’m proud of our racers and how they’re sticking it to our competition.”
Team Arctic cross-country racers compete at the Seven Clans Warroad 100 this weekend, while Snocross teams have a bit of time off competing in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13.
USXC Manvel, North Dakota Team Arctic Results
Pro Stock
- Zach Herfindahl
Pro Open
- Zach Herfindahl
Semi-Pro Factory 600
- Cale Anseeuw
Semi-Pro Improved
- Abe Olson
- Cale Anseeuw
- Paul Brown
Expert 600 Limited
- Braden Sillerud
- Cooper Kangas
Sport 600
- Cole Boyd
Sport 600 Improved
- Cole Boyd
- Nicholas Nyquist
Vintage
- Adam Leubner
- Braxten Anderson
Vintage 50+
- Dave Chambers
Classic IFS 50+
- Doug Ruter
Junior 10-13
- Dawson Darco
- Aiden Johnson
- Elliot Clark
Junior 14-17
- Jesse Hallstrom
- Mavrick Broden
- Aaden Olson
Junior Girls 14-17
- McKenna Cloose
- Danika Diesen
- Gabby Hallstrom
Salamanca National Snocross Team Arctic Results
Pro Women Friday
- McKaylee Meyerhofer
Pro Lite Friday
- Andy Pake
Sport Lite Friday
- Kolton Krajicek
- Raycer Frank
Sport Friday
- Raycer Frank
120 Champ Saturday
- Wyatt Skogquist
- AJ Skogquist
Stock 200 Saturday
- Aiden Beckmann
- Tucker Carlson
- Riley Johnson
Transition 8-10 Saturday
- Carter Meyeraan
- Ryder Harnois
- Wyatt Skogquist
Transition 9-13 Saturday
- Tanner Johnson
Jr. Girls 9-13 Saturday
- Kendall Rose
Junior 10-13 Saturday
- Tanner Johnson
Sport Lite Saturday
- Matt LaMourea
Pro Am Plus 30
- Zach Pattyn
Sport Saturday
3. Kaden Woodie
Pro Women Saturday
- Taven Woodie
