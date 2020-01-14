Team Arctic racers left a packed Canterbury house at the Shakopee National Snocross with 20 podiums and momentum for Deadwood.







Headlining the weekend, No. 43 Logan Christian proved his determination, speed and consistency could get him on the podium during Sunday’s main =event. With a strong holeshot, the Christian Brothers Racing Arctic Cat ZR6000R SX performed strongly as a smooth-looking Christian moved into second position by the fourth lap. A battle ensued behind Christian as Kyle Pallin eventually challenged for the number two spot. Cheers roared from the Canterbury crowd as the pair of veteran Pro favorites put on a show as they swapped spots back and forth until the checkered flag waved.

“It felt really good to get up on that podium and hear the excitement from all the Arctic Cat fans,” said Christian. “Thisis a finish I needed, and our team needed. Moving forward, I’ll be gunning for the top of the podium. I’m looking forward to Deadwood in a couple weeks.”

Team Arctic race manager Mike Kloety said, “It was great to see all the racers come back from the holidays ready to compete. Three days of racing at these levels really puts a strain on all the racers, teams and equipment, but TeamArctic was competitive in all classes. I’m proud of them.”

Other Team Arctic racers in the headlines are Pro rookie Jacob Yurk from Zandstra Motorsports. This young pro continues to show consistency and is currently ranked third in Pro points. Zach Pattyn continues to take it to the Pro Am Plus 30 class and is leading in points.

Keep an eye out for Raycer Frank in Sport Lite there is a reason he’s dominating with his speed and podium consistency. In the Junior and

Transition classes, Tanner Johnson is an up-and- comer who continues to wow. And in the Pro Women’s class, Taven Woodie has a stranglehold on second place in points, is getting faster every race and is nearing a top-of-the-podium breakthrough.

Team Arctic racing resumes for USXC January 18-19 at the Park Rapids Heartland 200 and January 24-25 for National Snocross in Deadwood, South Dakota.