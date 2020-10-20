ISOC made some major scheduling changes with their upcoming 2021 series from the previous year with regards to venues and dates. For the first time in twenty-eight years the season opener will not be on Thanksgiving weekend at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, MN. New for 2021, ISOC’s season opener will be taking place at ERX in Elk River, MN, January 8-9, 2021. The 2021 series is set for seventeen rounds spanning over of eight weekends.

