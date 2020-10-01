FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEW ARCTICWEAR SHOCK JACKET

Arctic Cat’s New Versatile Race Edition Jacket

Eau Claire, Wisc. (Sept 29, 2020) – Arctic Cat has redefined what a technical riding jacket should be with the all-new Shock from Arcticwear. A feature rich jacket built for multi-faceted riders who master the powder, lakes, and trails.

The SHOCK JACKET features 180–gram 3M® Thinsulate™ platinum insulation and is Flex Liner-compatible offering additional warmth from the popular hybrid zip-outs. When coupled with Tech 120-gram Nylon Flex Liner riders experience top-performing warmth of over 300 grams. Truly one of the warmest and most technical jackets available to avid riders. Team Arctic graphics in 3M® Carbon Black reflective keeps the look sleek and decreases bulk. The SNO-TEX® waterproof, breathable coated shell fabric keeps you dry, while 360° graphic reflectivity increases visibility in low-light conditions. Interior chest pockets for phone and/music storage and heavy-duty YKK zippers are standard. Available in Men’s sizes S-3XL in Green (PART #5310-08*) or Orange (PART #5310-09*) color options with an MSRP of $299.99 U.S.

Check out the Shock Jacket and additional new Arcticwear Jackets, Pants, gloves and sportswear at most Arctic Cat dealerships and through the Arctic Cat online store at: Arcticcatstore.com.

About Arctic Cat

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and off-road vehicles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. For more information, visit: Arcticcat.com.

About Powertex Group

Located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Powertex is a full-service branded merchandise supplier, specializing in engineering high quality, cost-competitive custom products for the Arcticwear® brands. For more information, visit: Powertexgroup.com