The Ranger Instinct Mono is engineered for the hardest riders in the harshest conditions. It’s Omni-Stretch’” shell provides industry leading stretch and mobility, and is durable and pliable enough to withstands abuse from rocks, trees, and running boards alike. The ACMT” multi-layer moisture shield is engineered to fight inner condensation in sub-freezing temps, keeping you dry, comfortable, and ready to conquer the most challenging backcountry conditions. This suit has two available models one being the lite, sx pro and the other the insulated version the insulated suit is the better option as even on warmer days you can just wear the shell. Check out the different color options at www.fxrracing.com