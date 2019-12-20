It wasn’t that long ago that Royal Distributing opened its flagship store in Guelph, Ontario. Truth is, that was over 15 years ago when the doors first opened at 925 Woodlawn Road West. At that time the store seemed huge with so much inventory, and no matter what you needed, they’d have your size and desired style. Fast forward to November 2019, Royal Distributing doubled the square footage of their store to an astonishing 23,000 square feet giving brands like FXR, Fox Racing and KLIM their own larger areas giving shoppers the ultimate experience. Royal Distributing has four retail stores in Guelph, Innisfil, Sudbury and Whitby, Ontario and are shipping products everywhere.