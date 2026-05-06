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Arctic Cat Acknowledges Racers’ Season Points Championships

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Arctic Cat Acknowledges Racers’ Season Points Championships

If you look at its history, Arctic Cat has always believed in winning on the snowmobile racetrack—no matter where or what type of racing it is. Racing is where the company develops, tests, proves, and ultimately improves its snowmobiles.

Team Arctic enjoyed a strong year on the track under the company’s new leadership, with a large group of racers finishing in the top three across various race series point championships. Several Team Arctic racers even secured top-three finishes in multiple classes.

“Racing is fun, exciting, and exhilarating, but it’s also a lot of work,” said Team Arctic Race Manager Mike Kloety. “The amount of effort and resources people put into it is amazing. These Team Arctic racers—along with the impressive teams and supporters behind them—have truly earned our respect. We’d also like to acknowledge our team sponsors for their continued support—we couldn’t do it without you.”

Arctic Cat recently shared a list of its season-ending top-three points finishers. The company is proud to recognize these standout racers, all of whom competed on full-sized modern Arctic Cat snowmobiles. Arctic Cat also acknowledged racers who competed on youth and vintage sleds, although they were not included on the circulated list.

SEASON POINTS CHAMPIONS

Zach Herfindahl

Ken Murphy

Adam Levi

Tim Maki

Tyler Billings

Nathan Poirier

Thomas Levi

Ryder Harnois

Stuart Brandt

Chris Craig

Eleanor Schmidt

Mckaylee Meyerhofer

Rielly Clark

Aiden Beckmann

Rylan Nelson

Bryden Diesen

Declan Slotten

Jacob Yarek

Kynsie Diesen

Vivian Yaeger

Grayson Grochowski

Trig Anderson

Elliot Clark

Lauryn Franta

Karl Mattison

Levi Mattison


SECOND IN SEASON POINTS

Ken Murphy

Adam Levi

Kyle Tapio

Tyler Oomen

Calvin Irmen

Tim Maki

Adam Brandt

Thomas Levi

Brandon Martinson

Kyle Quesenberry

Dylan Melgaard

Reed Johnson

Bergan Swenson

Ashton Fiedler

Lane Giese

Kynsie Diesen

Isaac Otto

Levi Mattison

Kirra Boes

Ryder McMillen


THIRD IN SEASON POINTS

Daniel Benham

Zach Herfindahl

Cameron Watchler

TJ Leach

Stuart Brandt

Dylan Roes

Wynston Roes

Rielly Clark

Bo Huss

Calvin Irmen

Tiffany McWilliams

Nikoli Leader

Nathan Poirier

Devin O’Brien

Devin Denman

Keagen Houser

Randy Wiler

Kyle Quesenberry

Dylan Melgaard

Padrick McGuire

Landon Giese

Kynsie Diesen

Olive Swenson

William Haugen

Tyler Norine

Koy Maruska

Grayson Grochowski

Karl Mattison

Rene Chartrand

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