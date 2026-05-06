Arctic Cat Acknowledges Racers’ Season Points Championships
If you look at its history, Arctic Cat has always believed in winning on the snowmobile racetrack—no matter where or what type of racing it is. Racing is where the company develops, tests, proves, and ultimately improves its snowmobiles.
Team Arctic enjoyed a strong year on the track under the company’s new leadership, with a large group of racers finishing in the top three across various race series point championships. Several Team Arctic racers even secured top-three finishes in multiple classes.
“Racing is fun, exciting, and exhilarating, but it’s also a lot of work,” said Team Arctic Race Manager Mike Kloety. “The amount of effort and resources people put into it is amazing. These Team Arctic racers—along with the impressive teams and supporters behind them—have truly earned our respect. We’d also like to acknowledge our team sponsors for their continued support—we couldn’t do it without you.”
Arctic Cat recently shared a list of its season-ending top-three points finishers. The company is proud to recognize these standout racers, all of whom competed on full-sized modern Arctic Cat snowmobiles. Arctic Cat also acknowledged racers who competed on youth and vintage sleds, although they were not included on the circulated list.
SEASON POINTS CHAMPIONS
Zach Herfindahl
Ken Murphy
Adam Levi
Tim Maki
Tyler Billings
Nathan Poirier
Thomas Levi
Ryder Harnois
Stuart Brandt
Chris Craig
Eleanor Schmidt
Mckaylee Meyerhofer
Rielly Clark
Aiden Beckmann
Rylan Nelson
Bryden Diesen
Declan Slotten
Jacob Yarek
Kynsie Diesen
Vivian Yaeger
Grayson Grochowski
Trig Anderson
Elliot Clark
Lauryn Franta
Karl Mattison
Levi Mattison
SECOND IN SEASON POINTS
Ken Murphy
Adam Levi
Kyle Tapio
Tyler Oomen
Calvin Irmen
Tim Maki
Adam Brandt
Thomas Levi
Brandon Martinson
Kyle Quesenberry
Dylan Melgaard
Reed Johnson
Bergan Swenson
Ashton Fiedler
Lane Giese
Kynsie Diesen
Isaac Otto
Levi Mattison
Kirra Boes
Ryder McMillen
THIRD IN SEASON POINTS
Daniel Benham
Zach Herfindahl
Cameron Watchler
TJ Leach
Stuart Brandt
Dylan Roes
Wynston Roes
Rielly Clark
Bo Huss
Calvin Irmen
Tiffany McWilliams
Nikoli Leader
Nathan Poirier
Devin O’Brien
Devin Denman
Keagen Houser
Randy Wiler
Kyle Quesenberry
Dylan Melgaard
Padrick McGuire
Landon Giese
Kynsie Diesen
Olive Swenson
William Haugen
Tyler Norine
Koy Maruska
Grayson Grochowski
Karl Mattison
Rene Chartrand