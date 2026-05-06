Arctic Cat Acknowledges Racers’ Season Points Championships

If you look at its history, Arctic Cat has always believed in winning on the snowmobile racetrack—no matter where or what type of racing it is. Racing is where the company develops, tests, proves, and ultimately improves its snowmobiles.

Team Arctic enjoyed a strong year on the track under the company’s new leadership, with a large group of racers finishing in the top three across various race series point championships. Several Team Arctic racers even secured top-three finishes in multiple classes.

“Racing is fun, exciting, and exhilarating, but it’s also a lot of work,” said Team Arctic Race Manager Mike Kloety. “The amount of effort and resources people put into it is amazing. These Team Arctic racers—along with the impressive teams and supporters behind them—have truly earned our respect. We’d also like to acknowledge our team sponsors for their continued support—we couldn’t do it without you.”

Arctic Cat recently shared a list of its season-ending top-three points finishers. The company is proud to recognize these standout racers, all of whom competed on full-sized modern Arctic Cat snowmobiles. Arctic Cat also acknowledged racers who competed on youth and vintage sleds, although they were not included on the circulated list.