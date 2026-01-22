Snocross Success in Shakopee, Minnesota

The headline result came from Daniel Benham, who continued his strong season with another victory at the ISOC AMSOIL Championship Snocross round in Shakopee, Minnesota. Piloting his Frattalone Racing ZR 600 R-SX, Benham charged to the top step of the podium in the Pro Class final.

Leading up to the final, Benham was the model of consistency in qualifying, posting 1-4-2 finishes. That consistency has paid off, as he now sits atop the Pro Class championship point standings.

Cross-Country Kickoff in Ottertail

Meanwhile, cross-country action got underway in Ottertail, Minnesota, where the COR Powersports Cross-Country Series opened its season.

Zach Herfindahl was immediately on pace, setting fast lap times in the Pro Open class. When the checkered flag flew, Herfindahl secured a strong second-place finish. He also backed that up with a fourth-place result in the Pro Factory class.

Podium Sweeps and Class Wins

Team Arctic’s dominance extended across multiple classes:

Sport Stock Class:

A full podium sweep with Riley Clark , Kyle Quesenberry , and Mitchell Kauk finishing 1-2-3 respectively.

Sport Improved:

Mitchell Kauk took the win, with Kyle Quesenberry close behind in second.

Expert & Junior Classes:

Bryden Diesen claimed victories in both Expert 600 Limited and Junior 14–17.

Bretley Iverson added another podium with a third-place finish in the Junior 10–13 Boys class.

Team Perspective

Reflecting on the weekend, Team Arctic Race Manager Mike Kloety highlighted both performance and preparation:

“At Canterbury, like all SX races, the holeshot is so important, and the Cats—particularly the Frattalone sleds—were getting more than their share all weekend, which was fun to see. The COR race was another plowed lake-top event that can provide a number of different challenges, but our sleds’ impressive handling allowed our skilled drivers to push them to their limits.”

Momentum for 2026

With early wins, podium sweeps, and strong championship positioning already in place, Team Arctic has clearly established itself as a force to be reckoned with. If the opening rounds are any indication, the 2026 race season is shaping up to be a memorable one for the green team.