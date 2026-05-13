Michigan DNR Increases Price of Snowmobile Trail Permits

After a banner snowmobile season that saw a traffic surge across Michigan’s trail system, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced a $13.00 increase to snowmobile trail permits. Even with the increase, the permit remains an incredible value at $65.00.

While price increases are never popular, $65.00 for access to more than 6,300 miles of Michigan snowmobile trails still seems like a fair deal. Under Michigan state law, permit fees must be adjusted every five years to keep pace with inflation. The good news for riders is that another increase is not expected until 2031.

Permits are set to go on sale September 1, 2026.

To purchase your permit on or after September 1, visit MISORVA Trail Permit Page