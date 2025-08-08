FXR Men’s Recruit Lite Monosuit Overview

XR Men’s Recruit Lite Monosuit Overview

The FXR Men’s Recruit Lite Monosuit (SKU: 232812-1010-04, $699.99) is a premium, uninsulated snowmobiling garment designed for active riders seeking durability, versatility, and functionality. Available in Black Ops and other colorways, this monosuit combines advanced materials and rider-focused features to deliver top-tier performance on the trails. Below is an overview of its key specifications and features, tailored for snowmobilers looking for reliable gear.

Key Specifications

Price: $699.99

Warmth Rating: Max (uninsulated, ideal for layering)

Shell: Durable sublimated 300D polyester with HydrX Pro™ 10,000mm/8,000g/m² waterproof/breathable laminate

Lining: Fleece/mesh lining system for comfort and breathability

Ventilation: Dry Vent™ System with snowproof and moisture-resistant chest and side body vents

Zippers: Heavy-duty #8 waterproof zippers throughout, including a 2-way front zipper and knee-height leg zippers

Sealing: Seam-sealed in critical areas for enhanced weather protection

Features

Storage: Thigh pockets with flap closures for secure storage of essentials

Comfort and Fit: Adjustable suspenders, back leg hem length adjusters, and adjustable cuffs for a customized fit

Protection: Padded knees, thermal seat, dry seat, and dry knee inserts for added comfort and durability

Boot Integration: Storm cuffs with hook & loop/snap closures and front/rear boot lace retention system to keep snow out

Hood: Fixed adjustable hood for extra protection against wind and cold

Durability: Reinforced instep and hem to withstand rugged use

Visibility: 360° 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective inserts for enhanced safety in low-light conditions

Practical Design

The Recruit Lite Monosuit is built for snowmobilers who demand performance without excess weight. Its uninsulated design allows for easy layering, making it adaptable to a wide range of temperatures and riding conditions. The HydrX Pro™ laminate ensures waterproofing and breathability, while the Dry Vent™ system keeps you dry during high-output rides. Thoughtful features like ample storage, adjustable fit options, and reinforced high-wear areas make it a practical choice for long days on the snow. The boot retention system and storm cuffs prevent snow ingress, ensuring comfort during deep powder sessions.

Availability and Purchase Details

Available through FXR Racing Canada, the monosuit qualifies for free standard ground shipping on orders over $150 (after discounts, before tax) within Canada, excluding Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. Returns are accepted within 30 days of shipment confirmation, provided the item is in re-saleable condition with original packaging. Items discounted by 30% or more are final sale, and a Return Authorization Number is required. For more details, contact FXR’s customer service or visit fxrracing.ca.

Why Choose the Recruit Lite?

The FXR Men’s Recruit Lite Monosuit offers a balance of durability, functionality, and value, making it an excellent choice for snowmobilers who prioritize performance and versatility. Whether you’re tackling technical trails or enjoying a leisurely ride, this monosuit delivers the protection and comfort needed to stay focused on the adventure.