509’s Women of Winter campaign is back for the 4th year of encouraging and inspiring women riders all over the country to share their passion for sledding. Campaign co-host, long-time 509 Athlete, and accomplished professional backcountry rider, Nadine Overwater states, “The Women of Winter contest is important because it provides a community and a platform for women riders to showcase and share their passion for the sport!”

This year’s theme is “Hometown Showdown” – We want to see your home trails, riding group, and zones showcased! See the full list of entry rules below or on our website at 509’s Women of Winter.

Entry Details:

Open January 27 th

Close March 3 rd at midnight .

. The theme is “Hometown Showdown”

Winners chosen by 509 Pro Athlete, Nadine Overwater

Announced on International Women’s Day (March 8th)

Requirements:

Must hashtag #509WomenofWinter2025

Must tag @509women and @509inc (not just mention)

Must be a 60-second reel

Must be posted on a public page

Prizes:

1st – $1,200 Gift Card (Equivalent to gear kit)

2nd – $509 Gift Card (Equivalent to helmet)

3rd – $100 Gift Card (Equivalent to casual wear)