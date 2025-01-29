509’s Women of Winter campaign is back for the 4th year of encouraging and inspiring women riders all over the country to share their passion for sledding. Campaign co-host, long-time 509 Athlete, and accomplished professional backcountry rider, Nadine Overwater states, “The Women of Winter contest is important because it provides a community and a platform for women riders to showcase and share their passion for the sport!”
This year’s theme is “Hometown Showdown” – We want to see your home trails, riding group, and zones showcased! See the full list of entry rules below or on our website at 509’s Women of Winter.
Entry Details:
- Open January 27th
- Close March 3rd at midnight.
- The theme is “Hometown Showdown”
- Winners chosen by 509 Pro Athlete, Nadine Overwater
- Announced on International Women’s Day (March 8th)
Requirements:
- Must hashtag #509WomenofWinter2025
- Must tag @509women and @509inc (not just mention)
- Must be a 60-second reel
- Must be posted on a public page
Prizes:
1st – $1,200 Gift Card (Equivalent to gear kit)
2nd – $509 Gift Card (Equivalent to helmet)
3rd – $100 Gift Card (Equivalent to casual wear)