SKI-DOO Confirms Corporate Exhibit at the Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show October 23, 24 & 25, 2026 – International Centre

Exciting news continues to break, as it was announced today that Ski-Doo will be among the major manufacturers displaying at the World’s Largest Snowmobile and ATV Show, the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS), taking place October 23–25, 2026, at the International Centre.

Ski-Doo snowmobiles will be featured in BRP’s massive 4,500 sq. ft. corporate display located in Hall 1 at the Show. Knowledgeable associates will be on site to answer any questions customers may have.

Powersport enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to explore Ski-Doo’s latest innovations, including the new 600R E-TEC engine, Silent Stoptechnology, and the 20th Anniversary X-RS models. Attendees can check out the Skandic and Tundra models built on the Rev Gen 5 platform,along with the new Freeride featuring tMotion lockout rear suspensionwith coil-over shocks. Other highlights include the Smart Shox suspension system, competition package, RAS RX front suspension, rMotion X skid frame, factory-built 2-stroke turbocharged engine, Pilot RX skis, and advanced technology such as the 10.25” touchscreen display — plus much more.