SKI-DOO
Confirms Corporate Exhibit at the
Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show
October 23, 24 & 25, 2026 – International Centre
Exciting news continues to break, as it was announced today that Ski-Doo will be among the major manufacturers displaying at the World’s Largest Snowmobile and ATV Show, the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS), taking place October 23–25, 2026, at the International Centre.
Ski-Doo snowmobiles will be featured in BRP’s massive 4,500 sq. ft. corporate display located in Hall 1 at the Show. Knowledgeable associates will be on site to answer any questions customers may have.
Powersport enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to explore Ski-Doo’s latest innovations, including the new 600R E-TEC engine, Silent Stoptechnology, and the 20th Anniversary X-RS models. Attendees can check out the Skandic and Tundra models built on the Rev Gen 5 platform,along with the new Freeride featuring tMotion lockout rear suspensionwith coil-over shocks. Other highlights include the Smart Shox suspension system, competition package, RAS RX front suspension, rMotion X skid frame, factory-built 2-stroke turbocharged engine, Pilot RX skis, and advanced technology such as the 10.25” touchscreen display — plus much more.
EVERYTHING IN SNOWMOBILING, EVERYTHING IN ATVING AND SIDE BY SIDES!
Presented by Co-operators, the 39th annual TISAPS will hit the International Centre over the weekend of October 23-25, 2026, production is underway… Don’t miss it!
Official Show Hours:
Friday October 23: 1pm-8pm
Saturday October 24: 10am – 6pm
Sunday October 25: 10am – 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased on line or at the gate.
Stay tuned for exciting news to be announced in the weeks to come!
www.torontosnowmobileatvshow.com
For more information or to book display space, please call (905) 722-6766 or email us at info@torontosnowmobileatvshow.com.
Mark your calendars now for The 39th annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS), Proudly presented by
Co-operators, October 23-25, 2026.
See the new Snowmobiles, ATV’s and Side-by-Sides all on display at the show. Be amazed by the Custom Sleds, Race Sleds, and Vintage sled exhibits, and seminars. Meet your local Snowmobile Clubs and local associations, ATV Groups and amazing charity rides. Speak with Tourism Destinations, plan your family get aways at the show.
Check out the best Trailers, Parts and powersports Accessories from all of the top rated manufacturers, designers and distributers. See for yourself all of the newest Jackets, Helmet Technology, Gloves, Boots and all the coolest gear from all around the globe.
The 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show is one of the most interactive and family friendly Shows, with more things to do and more things to see. All aspects of Snowmobiling and ATV’ing at one place, and at one time, only at the International Centre where parking is free!
LARGEST SNOWMOBILE AND ATV SHOW… ANYWHERE!
EVERYTHING IN SNOWMOBILING, EVERYTHING IN ATVING AND SIDE BY SIDES!
OCTOBER 23, 24 & 25, 2026 – INTERNATIONAL CENTRE