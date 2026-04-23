Polaris Announces Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANTS as Program Celebrates 20 Years

Recently, Polaris Inc. announced the recipients of its Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANTS, awarding more than $125,000 to 14 off-road and snowmobile organizations across the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes during a milestone year for the program, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026. Since launching in 2006, Polaris has contributed more than $4 million through TRAILS GRANTS to support trail development, maintenance, and rider education initiatives.

Awarded twice annually, the TRAILS GRANTS program invests in nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs dedicated to building, maintaining, and enhancing trail systems. These efforts help ensure safe access to riding areas, promote responsible riding practices, and preserve outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.

“Every great ride starts with someone willing to put in the work,” said Mike Speetzen, CEO of Polaris. “For 20 years, TRAILS GRANTS has supported the volunteers and clubs who maintain trails, educate riders, and care for the landscapes that make our sport possible. This milestone reflects their impact, and we’re excited to continue supporting the riders and communities shaping the future of our sport.”

2026 Spring TRAILS GRANTS Recipients

Fourteen organizations have been selected to receive grants of up to $10,000 to support trail infrastructure, safety, and environmental stewardship projects:

• ATV Traction (PA) – Expanding youth ATV safety training with new equipment

• Battle Born Offroad Club (NV) – Trail maintenance, signage repair, and cleanup initiatives

• Crooked Trails ATV Club (WI) – Installation of upgraded trail signage system

• Day Mountain Road Association (ME) – Restoration of the multi-use Lions Trail

• Friends of Pathways (WY) – Replacement of a bridge on Cache Creek Trail

• Greenway Snowmobile Club (MN) – Development of a safer recreational trail crossing

• Johnstown ATV Club Inc. (ON) – Trail restoration and expansion to improve connectivity

• Middle Tennessee OHV (TN) – Launch of youth ATV safety education program

• Quad Cities ATV Club Inc. (MN) – Construction of a new trailhead parking area

• Revelstoke Snowmobile Club (BC) – Backcountry waste management and cleanup initiatives

• River Valley ATV Club #50 (NB) – Trail expansion to support tourism and access

• Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club (MN) – Bridge reconstruction on Butler Grade trail

• Skedaddle Ridge Trails People Inc. (NB) – Repair of Big Teague Brook bridge

• Tooele County Parks and Recreation (UT) – Signage upgrades for OHV trail system

“Our club is proud to be selected, especially as both the program and our club celebrate 20 years,” said Joe Kuznia, Treasurer of the Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club. “This support allows us to upgrade key trail infrastructure and continue providing safe outdoor recreation for our community.”

As the TRAILS GRANTS program enters its third decade, Polaris remains committed to supporting the trails and landscapes that define the riding experience. From local trail systems to iconic public lands, the company continues to invest in projects that expand access, promote responsible riding, and protect the outdoors.

If your club is interested in applying for the Fall 2026 TRAILS GRANT visit www.polaris.com

Polaris also supports outdoor stewardship through its Taking Care of Places We Ride initiative, partnering with organizations such as the National Forest Foundation to help preserve forests, trails, and open spaces for future riders.

Thank you POLARIS!