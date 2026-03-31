Seven High Point Titles for Arctic Cat Racers on COR Powersports Circuit

The final round of the COR Powersports cross-country circuit wrapped up in Houghton, Michigan, where Team Arctic racers capped off a dominant season by earning seven overall high point championships. Leading the Arctic charge once again was Zach Herfindahl.

Herfindahl secured his seventh Pro Open championship and 15th Pro title overall with a strong second-place finish during the final race weekend. He also claimed third overall in the season-long Pro Factory class points standings.

The success didn’t stop there for Arctic Cat. Team Arctic riders added six more season championships across multiple classes. Rielly Clark topped the Sport Improved Stock division, while Bryden Diesen captured titles in both Junior 14–17 and Expert 600 Limited. Kynsie Diesen earned top honors in Junior 10–13 Girls, Lauryn Franta led the Trail class, and the team of Trig Anderson and Elliot Clark claimed the Team championship.

Additional accolades highlighted the team’s standout season. Rielly Clark was named the 2026 COR Powersports Rookie of the Year, while Zach Herfindahl earned the prestigious Sportsman of the Year award.