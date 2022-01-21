Cain’s Quest Snowmobile Endurance Race has been described as the ultimate in extreme racing. At more than 3000km of high energy racing , this race is the longest race of its kind in the world and promises to keep race fans on the edge of their seat. Cain’s Quest is a true northern adventure that gives racers the experience of a lifetime. Racers push body and machine to the limits in an all-out race to the finish for a shot at a hefty prize purse. Teams of two leave the start line pumped with adrenaline and an eye on the prize. Some, with the take no prisoners attitude, may quickly learn that when the going gets tough, sportsmanship and help from a competing team is often what it takes to make it through. The race runs day and night guided by GPS and gut instinct to get teams from checkpoint to checkpoint. This event requires a solid strategy, top gun riding skills, the will to keep going, a tough, dependable snowmobile, and a whole lot of luck!