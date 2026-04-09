Team Arctic Is WINNING at RMSHA!

Arctic Cat racers had 20 podium finishes at the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Hillclimb Association (RMSHA) in Tamarack, Idaho last weekend.

In the Pro division, the 600-class Arctic Cat’s led the way up the steep, gated racecourse. Team Arctic’s Riley Kincaid powered to a Pro 600 Improved class win and added a third in Pro 600 Stock. Team Arctic’s success didn’t end there as Russ Tapio raced to second in Pro 600 Stock and third in Pro 600 Modified.

The Tapio name continued its way to the podium with Aaron Tapio winning Semi-Pro Stock and finished second in both Semi-Pro Modified and Semi-Pro Open. In Pro Master Modified, Kyle Tapio placed second and third in Pro Master Improved.

Tim Maki made it three straight wins in RMSHA’s Pro Senior Stock class placed second in Pro Master Stock, Pro Senior Improved and Pro Senior Modified. Maki also claimed the season’s Pro Senior King title. Maki’s teammate, Ryder McMillen scored the Amateur Modified win and placed second in both Amateur Stock and Amateur Improved Stock. Winning didn’t stop there as Tiffany McWilliams won the Women Modified field and placed third in Women Improved.