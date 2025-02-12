The Last 2025 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX for Charity

This 2025 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX snowmobile is number 998 of 998 Final Edition versions built to commemorate the final year of Yamaha snowmobile production. This example is being offered by Yamaha North America in support of the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association with the total winning bid amount being donated to that organization. Displayed in a scale model-style display case and finished in blue, the snowmobile is powered by a turbocharged 998cc four-stroke triple paired with a continuously-variable transmission. It rides on a 137″ track and is further equipped with Fox suspension, a hydraulic disc brake, electric power steering, an alloy frame, and a heated seat. This SRX is now offered at no reserve in Wisconsin with a manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin.

Yamaha entered the snowmobile market in 1968 with the introduction of the SL350, announcing in 2023 that production would cease following the 2025 model year. This example is finished in blue over an alloy frame, and equipment includes a heated seat, LED lighting, and a zippered rear storage compartment.

The scale model-style display case has an aluminum frame, transparent panels, and information about the history of Yamaha snowmobiles since 1968.

The turbocharged and fuel-injected 998cc four-stroke triple sends power to the 137″ Camoplast Ripsaw track through a continuously variable transmission. The snowmobile rides on adjustable-stance plastic skis and an independent double-wishbone suspension up front, with adjustable Fox Intelligent Quick Shift (iQS) shocks mounted at both ends. Stopping power is provided by a hydraulic disc brake.

The operator’s station features a heated seat upholstered in blue vinyl along with a black handlebar that fronts dual digital displays.

A Final Edition badge identifying this example as number 998 of 998 units built is mounted ahead of the filler cap for the 8.9-gallon fuel tank.