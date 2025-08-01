FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 31, 2025

CAIN’S QUEST ANNOUNCES 2026 RACE ROUTE, INCREASED PRIZE PURSE FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Labrador City, N.L. – As preparations ramp up for the 20th anniversary of Cain’s Quest – the world’s toughest snowmobile endurance race – the organization is proud to announce key updates for the 2026 event.

Route Announcement

The 2026 Cain’s Quest route has been finalized, and will cover 3,400 kilometres, traversing some of Labrador’s most challenging terrain. After careful consideration, the South Coast has been omitted from this year’s race.

“Racer safety is our top priority,” said Todd Kent, President and Founder of Cain’s Quest. “This decision was not made lightly, but made based on data collected from Environment Canada, the area’s complex weather patterns, and the challenges we have faced in the past. Because of these factors, we believe this is the safest path forward for the 2026 race.”

The 2026 race will also see the “Flex Time” reintroduced, and include the “Time Differential” checkpoint in Fermont. The race Rules and Regulations are currently under review and will be released shortly.

Prize Purse Increase

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Cain’s Quest is excited to announce an increased total prize purse of $125,000, making the 2026 race one of the most lucrative in event history.

“We wanted to mark the 20th anniversary in a big way, in reflection of the race’s uniqueness, the dedication of our racers, and the support from our communities and sponsors ,” said Mr. Kent. “This race continues to showcase Labrador as a premiere snowmobile and winter destination, along with celebrating our peoples and cultures, and the $125,000 prize purse shows that this event is about more than just competition and bragging rights; it’s about endurance and teamwork, and we’re excited to recognize that.”

New Board of Directors

Cain’s Quest also recently announced its new official Board of Directors, tasked with leading the organization into its milestone race year. The board is made up of experienced and committed volunteers, including one of the original founders of Cain’s Quest. The members are Todd Kent, (President and Founder), Glenn Green, Sherry Butt, Jackie Greenham, Trevor King, Brandon Pieroway, JP Lessard, Shawn Daigle, Rob Pilgrim, and Mark Tinkham.

“The 2026 board is committed to preserving the history and integrity of Cain’s Quest, while pushing for growth and innovation,” said Mr. Kent. “Safety, community collaboration, and racer experience remain at the core of this event.”

Registration Deadline

Teams interested in competing must register by 12 p.m. on September 19, 2025. The 2026 Cain’s Quest race will officially start from Tanya Lake, Labrador City, on February 22, 2026. A full schedule of events to be announced once details are finalized. For more information and to stay up to date with race information, please visit our website at https://cainsquest.com, and follow us on social media on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialCainsQuest#) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/cainsquest/).

About Cain’s Quest

Cain’s Quest snowmobile endurance race is one of the most extreme winter races in the world. Since 2006, this high-energy race sees teams of two snowmobilers traverse over 3,000 km of rough, all-natural Labrador terrain and hit mandatory checkpoints along the way. The name Cain’s Quest comes from Jacques Cartier’s famous expedition in which he described Labrador as “The land God gave to Cain.” The 2026 race marks the 20th year of the event and the 13th race. For more information, please visit https://cainsquest.com

Media Contact:

Todd Kent

Board Chair, Cain’s Quest

info@cainsquest.com

709-944-0392