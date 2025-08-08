A Snowmobiler’s Dream: Exploring Quebec’s Laurentian Region

On Snow Magazine takes you on an exhilarating four-day snowmobiling adventure through Quebec’s stunning Laurentian region, just north of Montreal. This trip, featured on Snowmobiler Television (STV), showcases the beauty, hospitality, and unique experiences of this iconic snowmobiling destination. The Laurentians deliver unforgettable moments, from breathtaking vistas to cozy wilderness lodges. Here’s a recap of our journey, packed with tips for your next ride.

STV is brought to you by Yamaha, 509, Polaris, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Kimpex, Ultimax Belts, and Ford.

Day 1: Conquering Devil’s Mountain

Our adventure began at Mont Diable, or Devil’s Mountain, a 783-meter (2,500-foot) peak in the Laurentian Highlands. Known for its reliable snow and stunning views over the Baskatong Reservoir, this location is a must-visit. The mountain’s elevation ensures some of the best snow in the region, with ice-covered trees creating a magical backdrop. A 21-meter (70-foot) observation tower offers a 360-degree panorama, worth the climb despite the wind and shaky knees. On a clear blue-sky day, the view is nothing short of spectacular.

After soaking in the scenery, we warmed up at the chalet at the summit, which offers a full-service restaurant and outdoor decks for meals with a view. Pro tip: budget extra time to enjoy this spot—it’s a highlight of any Laurentian ride. Starting from Mont-Laurier, the region’s main hub, we ascended the mountain, noting improved trail conditions at higher elevations. The trails were rideable, a testament to the hard work of local snowmobile clubs.

Our day continued on the Woodrunner Trail System, a network developed by lodge operators to create a seamless snowmobiling experience. Martin Gamos, owner of Rabaska Lodge, explained the system’s philosophy: “We put ourselves together to offer a circuit for tourists. It’s secure, with signs every five miles, so you always know where you are.” This system ensures riders can navigate easily, with lodges coordinating to track groups for safety. Rentals, ranging from beginner-friendly sleds to high-performance models, are available in Mont-Laurier and at various lodges, making the region accessible to all.

We ended Day 1 at Pourvoirie Mekoos, a luxurious wilderness lodge known for its exceptional dining. Fresh fish, duck, and homemade dishes set a high standard for the trip. The Woodrunner trails guided us effortlessly to this welcoming retreat, where we savored a feast before resting for the next day’s ride.

Day 2: Mekoos Magic and a Chilly Plunge

Waking up at Pourvoirie Mekoos, we were greeted by a warm, inviting lodge with a central dining and great room. The food alone—think gourmet, homemade meals—makes this a destination worth revisiting. Some of our crew indulged in unique experiences, like purchasing traditional fur mittens, prized for their unmatched warmth. Others braved a sauna session followed by a dip in the icy lake, accessed via a safe, wood-boxed staircase cut into the ice. While our camera guy and rider Jeremy took the plunge, others (wisely) opted to stay warm and dry.

The Woodrunner signage made navigation a breeze as we headed to Pourvoirie Notawissi, our next stop. Snow conditions improved as we ventured deeper into the Laurentians, with trails offering twists, turns, and elevation changes. At roughly 100 km, the day’s ride was relaxed, allowing time to enjoy the scenery and accommodations. Notawissi, another wilderness lodge, impressed with its thoughtful design for snowmobilers: 17 hooks for gear, cubby holes for helmets, a roaring wood stove, and two bathrooms to streamline group mornings. Twin bedrooms with double beds and a full kitchen added to the comfort, making it a perfect base for riders.

Day 3: Windigo Falls and Rabaska Lodge

Our third day took us to Windigo Falls, a must-stop for any Laurentian itinerary. With footpaths, viewing platforms, and a small bridge offering photo-worthy views, the falls are ideal for a trailside lunch break. A warm-up shack is available for colder days, but mild temperatures allowed us to linger outside, enjoying a snack and chatting with another group of riders. One rider noted, “The snowmobiling was well worth the drive. The trails, restaurants, and lookouts like Devil’s Mountain are beautiful.”

From the falls, we rode to Rabaska Lodge, our final overnight stop. The trails continued to improve, offering a mix of challenging turns and scenic beauty. Rabaska’s hospitality stood out, with owner Martin Gamos personally ensuring guests felt at home. “We talk to every table to make sure the experience is fantastic,” he shared. “When people return, it’s like coming back to their private cabin.” A memorable evening included sharing cigars with Martin in the lodge’s garage “man cave,” fostering a sense of camaraderie that defines the Laurentian experience.

Reflections: More Than Just Trails

This trip reminded us that snowmobiling is about more than perfectly groomed trails—it’s about the people, places, and memories made along the way. The Laurentian region delivered, with the Woodrunner Trail System’s clear signage and lodge network making navigation and safety effortless. Each stop—Mekoos, Notawissi, and Rabaska—offered unique hospitality and top-notch amenities. From gourmet meals to fur mittens and icy lake dips, the experience was as diverse as it was welcoming.

A huge thank you to the snowmobile clubs and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain trails. For riders planning a trip, the Laurentians offer rentals, flexible trail options, and lodges designed with snowmobilers in mind. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned rider, this region is a bucket-list destination.

For more snowmobiling adventures, visit www.osmmag.com and subscribe to Snowmobiler Television for the latest updates. We’ll see you on the trails!