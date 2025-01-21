Livin LaVallee VOG: Lake Of The Clouds, UP (Worth the Trip!)

We are back riding in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (and it was awesome). We stayed at the AJ’s Lodge and Oven on Lake Gogebic in Bergland, MI and rode the trails up to Lake of the Clouds, located in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park of Michigan. The trail conditions were overall great – some icy corners and some light spots of snow, but the ride up there is a must. It’s a combination of high speed straights and twisty corners. Any day is a good day when I am riding my snowmobile. AND LASTLY: ALWAYS BRING A TOOL KIT (you’ll see why, whoops). Let me know where we should go next!

