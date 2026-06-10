ADAM PETERSON RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL SNOCROSS

“Adam wasn’t just a rider in our trailer — he became family,” LaVallee added. “We’ve been fortunate to watch him grow from a young racer chasing his dream into a standout professional athlete and an even better person. That’s what makes this one tough. We’re excited for his next chapter, but we’re sure going to miss having Adam with us, every weekend.”

Team LaVallee extends its deepest gratitude and congratulations to Peterson for his dedication, loyalty, and the professionalism with which he represented the team, throughout his career.

The team would also like to recognize Peterson’s longtime mechanic, Brad, whose support and commitment played an important role throughout Peterson’s racing journey.

As Peterson steps away from professional competition, he leaves behind an impressive legacy of accomplishments and a lasting impact on Team LaVallee, and the sport of Snocross.