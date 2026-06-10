ADAM PETERSON RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL SNOCROSS
After more than a decade with Team LaVallee, longtime rider Adam Peterson has announced his retirement from professional Snocross racing, closing a memorable chapter defined by perseverance, growth, championship success, and a lasting impact on the Team LaVallee family.
Peterson’s retirement marks the end of an era for Team LaVallee. During his 10-year tenure with the team, he progressed from the Sport Lite class through the ranks, to become one of the sport’s top professional racers.
“Adam is one of those guys who became more than just a rider for us,” said Levi LaVallee. “We’ve been through a lot together over the years — big wins, tough weekends, cold race days, and a lot of laughs. Watching him grow into the rider and person he is today, has been really special. We’re proud of him, we’re excited for his next chapter, and we’re definitely going to miss AP3.”
Peterson enjoyed a highly successful career, highlighted by winning the 2021 Pro Lite Championship and capturing the AMSOIL Dominator title, in the same season. The following year, he moved into the Pro class, where he earned multiple podium finishes and claimed his first Pro victory, at the prestigious Eagle River, Wisconsin, event.
His success continued throughout his professional career. In 2025, Peterson finished third overall in the championship standings and was recognized as the top American rider in the series.
“Adam wasn’t just a rider in our trailer — he became family,” LaVallee added. “We’ve been fortunate to watch him grow from a young racer chasing his dream into a standout professional athlete and an even better person. That’s what makes this one tough. We’re excited for his next chapter, but we’re sure going to miss having Adam with us, every weekend.”
Team LaVallee extends its deepest gratitude and congratulations to Peterson for his dedication, loyalty, and the professionalism with which he represented the team, throughout his career.
The team would also like to recognize Peterson’s longtime mechanic, Brad, whose support and commitment played an important role throughout Peterson’s racing journey.
As Peterson steps away from professional competition, he leaves behind an impressive legacy of accomplishments and a lasting impact on Team LaVallee, and the sport of Snocross.