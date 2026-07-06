Co-operators Joins as the Title Sponsor
of the 39th Annual
Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show
October 23, 24 & 25, 2026 – International Centre
The World’s LARGEST Snowmobile, ATV and Powersports Show is pleased to announce that Co-operators has joined as the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS)this fall.
Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators offers affordable, reliable coverage for adventurous Canadians and their recreational vehicles, so they can hit the trails and enjoy the great outdoors with the peace of mind and protection, that comes from great insurance.
Visit the Co-operators exhibit at the show from October 23-25, 2026, for sound insurance advice and competitive rates, for stand-alone recreational vehicle coverage. Be sure to ask how you can save even more, when you bundle it with home and auto insurance. You can also go online to request a digital insurance quote.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership and welcome back the Co-operatorsas the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show this October. We value this long standing relationship and are planning for another successful year,” commented Richard Kehoe, President – TISAPS.
Mark your calendars now – don’t miss it!
EVERYTHING IN SNOWMOBILING, EVERYTHING IN ATVING AND SIDE BY SIDES!
Presented by Co-operators, the 39th annual TISAPS will hit the International Centre over the weekend of October 23-25, 2026, production is underway… Don’t miss it!
Official Show Hours:
Friday October 23: 1pm-8pm
Saturday October 24: 10am – 6pm
Sunday October 25: 10am – 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased on line or at the gate.
Stay tuned for exciting news to be announced in the weeks to come!
www.torontosnowmobileatvshow.com
The World’s LARGEST Snowmobile, ATV and Powersports Show is pleased to announce that Co-operators has joined as the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS)this fall.
Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators offers affordable, reliable coverage for adventurous Canadians and their recreational vehicles, so they can hit the trails and enjoy the great outdoors with the peace of mind and protection, that comes from great insurance.
Visit the Co-operators exhibit at the show from October 23-25, 2026, for sound insurance advice and competitive rates, for stand-alone recreational vehicle coverage. Be sure to ask how you can save even more, when you bundle it with home and auto insurance. You can also go online to request a digital insurance quote.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership and welcome back the Co-operatorsas the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show this October. We value this long standing relationship and are planning for another successful year,” commented Richard Kehoe, President – TISAPS.
For more information or to book display space, please call (905) 722-6766 or email us at info@torontosnowmobileatvshow.com.
Mark your calendars now for The 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS), Proudly presented by
Co-operators, October 23, 24 & 25, 2026.
See the new Snowmobiles, ATV’s and Side-by-Sides all on display at the show. Be amazed by the Custom Sleds, Race Sleds, and Vintage Sled exhibits, and seminars. Meet your local Snowmobile Clubs and Local Associations, ATV Groups and amazing Charity Rides. Speak with Tourism Destinations and plan your family get aways at the show.
Discover the best trailers, parts, and powersports accessories from the industry’s top manufacturers, designers, and distributors. Explore the latest helmet technology, premium jackets, gloves, boots, and must-have riding gear, featuring the newest innovations and products from around the globe.
Mark your calendars now – don’t miss it!
The 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show is one of the most interactive and family friendly Shows, with more things to do and more things to see. All aspects of Snowmobiling and Off-Roading at one place, and at one time, only at the International Centre where parking is free!