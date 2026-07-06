Co-operators Joins as the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show October 23, 24 & 25, 2026

The World’s LARGEST Snowmobile, ATV and Powersports Show is pleased to announce that Co-operators has joined as the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS)this fall.

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators offers affordable, reliable coverage for adventurous Canadians and their recreational vehicles, so they can hit the trails and enjoy the great outdoors with the peace of mind and protection, that comes from great insurance.

Visit the Co-operators exhibit at the show from October 23-25, 2026, for sound insurance advice and competitive rates, for stand-alone recreational vehicle coverage. Be sure to ask how you can save even more, when you bundle it with home and auto insurance. You can also go online to request a digital insurance quote.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and welcome back the Co-operatorsas the Title Sponsor of the 39th Annual Toronto Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show this October. We value this long standing relationship and are planning for another successful year,” commented Richard Kehoe, President – TISAPS.

Mark your calendars now – don’t miss it!