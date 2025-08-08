Arctic Cat Green Lights Production

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, August 8th, 2025) – In just 90 days since the acquisition of Arctic Cat by the new owner group, vehicle production has restarted at the Thief River Falls plant.

On April 24th, when the announcement was made about a new ownership group purchasing Arctic Cat, the entire powersports industry was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing one of the most iconic brands in powersports was poised to inject new energy into what felt like a questionable future.

Arctic Cat CEO and President, Brad Darling stated, “Arctic Cat is in the hands of believers. From day one I knew everyone involved was ready to roll up their sleeves and dig in. That proof continues to show itself every day. Now, in the past couple of weeks, we have not only released a new offroad lineup but also hit the start button on the production line. I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts put forth and everything we have been able to accomplish in the first 90 days.”

When the Arctic Cat Thief River Falls factory hit the start button on production, the first unit to come off the line a couple of weeks ago was a Wildcat XX, and this week the snowmobile product line started to move forward producing the Kitty Cat youth snowmobile. Arctic Cat’s St. Cloud engine facility is also ramping up for what looks like a very busy season producing some of the finest engines to be put in the next generation of Arctic Cat machines.

The Arctic Cat plan is simple; it all starts with understanding the mind of the rider. This brand is now run by people who ride, and our products are built for those who live to ride. We know where to go next. Every decision, every machine, every message comes from the trail up, not the boardroom down. Arctic Cat’s relentless drive to produce quality products that are Built Right, Right Here in Minnesota, will continue to usher in new ideas and deliver new ways to enjoy the outdoors.

