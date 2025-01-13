Levi Tri 5 – 2024 – The Most Fun Snowmobile Race Ever

For those of you that know me, you know that I like fun! And that is the number 1 rule at the Levi Tri 5, have fun. And for those who don’t know what the Levi Tri 5 is, this race is not like any other race . . . it’s a race judged on who’s vintage sled and rider had the most creativity, who had the most fun, and overall awesomeness. It’s not every day you get to race next to a whole swarm of Bee’s, Mario Brothers, the crew from Baywatch, a Bull, Willy Wonka, Grease, Rockstar LaVallica, and the folks from Amish Gone Wild (amongst many others) or heck, even say that in the same sentence. And the best part of all this fun, is to raise money for Wings for Life – Spinal Cord Research. In 2024 we were able to donate over $34,000 to Wings for Life. Fun, plus a good cause, equals awesomeness and that is what the Tri 5 is all about!