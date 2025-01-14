Peterson & Moras Earn 2nd Place and Lieders Sweeps 1st Place in Shakopee

Longville, MN (January 14, 2025) After a few weeks off for the holiday season, the National Snocross Series returned for Rounds 2 and 3 at the “Daytona of Snocross” at Canterbury Park in Shakopee Minnesota. With fridge temps leading up to the 2-day National, the crew at Snocross were able to make ample amount of snow, creating one of the largest tracks we’ve seen in Shakopee. Race fans packed the stands (indoors and outdoors) for the two-day national which was a hometown track of Pro rider, Ryley Bester and Grassroots rider, Cody Moras.

FRIDAY: ROUND 2 (PRO)

In Round 1 of the Triple Crown, which was an 8-minute plus 1-lap race, Bester ripped out of the gates, earning the Studboy holeshot award, on his Team LaVallee, Polaris, Red Bull sled and rounded the first corner into the 3rd place spot, with Peterson sitting around the 6 place position. With much determination and swapping positions in the snow-dusty final, Peterson finished out in the 6th place spot and Bester in 10th.

In Round 2 of the Triple Crown, Both Peterson and Bester had fantastic starts with Peterson sitting in 2nd place and Bester right behind in 3rd. Peterson continued to push for the lead, trying different lines, but a line change allowed a rider to sneak by. Despite this, Peterson kept his focus and finished in an impressive 3rd place. At about the half way mark, Bester had gotten into a huge pile up which caused Bester to push back but was able to finish out in the impressive 5th place spot.

For the Final race of the day, Triple Crown 3, Peterson qualified in the 3rd place spot and Bester in 7th. As the green light went for the final race of the night, Bester ripped an awesome holeshot, earning another Studboy holeshot award, and straight into the 1st place spot, with Peterson right on his heals in 2nd. With huge pressure from behind and a domino effect crash happened, where Bester was tagged by another rider causing him to fall back towards the back of the back, ending his night early in Shakopee. Peterson was able to maneuver his way from the carnage and ride an impressive race. Peterson finished Round 3 in the 2nd place spot, securing his first podium of the season in the excellent 2nd place position! Congratulations Adam!

PETERSON: 6-3-2 (2nd Overall) 🥈

BESTER: 10-5-13 (11th Overall)

SATURDAY: ROUND 3 (PRO)

With a podium finish the day prior and taking the fastest lap time in practice, Peterson was gearing up for greatness in Round 3. With also fast practice times, Bester was able to line up in the 3rd place spot for Triple Crown Round 1. Off of the line Bester and Person came out mid-pack and were battling throughout the 8 minute plus one lap round and Peterson finished 8th and Bester in 9th. With a podium finish the day prior and taking the fastest lap time in practice, Peterson was gearing up for greatness in Round 3. With also fast practice times, Bester was able to line up in the 3rd place spot for Triple Crown Round 1. Off of the line Bester and Person came out mid-pack and were battling throughout the 8 minute plus one lap round and Peterson finished 8th and Bester in 9th. In Round 2, Peterson, after getting an incredible holeshot and earning the Studboy holeshot award, quickly put himself in a strong position, moving into 1st place aboard his Team LaVallee, Polaris, Red Bull sled. Bester, close behind in 3rd, kept the pressure on as the race unfolded. Both riders maintained their pace throughout, with Peterson finishing in excellent 2nd place and Bester right behind him in 4th. In Round 3, at Shakopee, both Peterson and Bester came out strong, with Peterson earning, again, the Studboy holeshot award and Bester close behind in 2nd however there was heavy pressure from the riders behind them, setting the tone for an intense final. By the end of Lap 1, they were holding solid positions, with Peterson in 4th and Bester in 5th, still very much in the hunt as the 8-minute + 1 lap race unfolded. As the race progressed, both Peterson and Bester continued to ride with impressive consistency and strength, managing to hold their positions and they finished out Round 3 in 4th (Peterson) and 5th place (Bester). Both riders kept up their strong momentum throughout the day, with Peterson finishing 4th overall and Bester securing 6th overall after Round 3. PETERSON: 8-2-4 (4th Overall)

BESTER: 9-4-5 (6th Overall) PRO AM PLUS 30 (LIEDERS) ROUND 3 & 4

PRO AM Plus 2023 CHAMPION, Andy Lieders, had a phenomenal weekend of racing in Shakopee, showcasing his speed and skill from start to finish. By ripping incredible holeshots in each race, he put himself in the perfect position to control the pace. Winning all of his qualifying rounds set him up for a dominant performance. Lieders capped off his weekend by securing 1st place finishes on both Friday and Saturday nights, sweeping the weekend in Shakopee. Congratulations Andy!! FRIDAY: ROUND 3 (PRO AM PLUS 30)

Round 1 Lieders: 1st

Round 2 Lieders: 1st

FINAL: 1st 🥇 SATURDAY: ROUND 4 (PRO AM PLUS 30)

Round 1 Lieders: 1st

Round 2 Lieders:1st

FINAL: 1st 🥇

JR 14-15 & SPOT LITE (MORAS) ROUND 3 & 4

A hometown track for Grassroots rider, Cody Moras, and he put on a great show for his friends, family and race fans alike at the Shakopee National. Moras had an overall wonderful weekend of racing, with impressive holeshots and a mix of aggressive and smart riding, Moras secured multiple 1st place finishes in his qualifiers. Over the course of the 2-day National, Moras was able to get up on the box on Saturday in the Jr 14/15 Class and secured an excellent 2nd place finish! Congrats, Cody!

FRIDAY: ROUND 3 (JR 14-15 & SPORT LITE)

JR 14-15

Round 1 Moras: 7th

Round 2 Moras: 7th

LCQ: 1st

FINAL: 8th SPORT LITE

Round 1 Moras: 1st

Round 2 Moras: 2nd

FINAL: 7th

SATURDAY: ROUND 4 (JR 14-15 & SPORT LITE)

JR 14-15

Round 1 Moras: 2nd

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 2nd 🥈 SPORT LITE

Round 1 Moras: 2nd

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 15th UP NEXT: DEADWOOD, SD NATIONAL

Stay tuned for more updates and race results throughout the season.

About Team LaVallee:

Team LaVallee is a premier snocross team known for its commitment to excellence, on-track success, and support of both professional and grassroots riders. With a dedicated team of athletes, Team LaVallee continues to be a powerhouse in the sport of Snocross.

Photos ©CrystalWallemPhotography

