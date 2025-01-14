Peterson & Moras Earn 2nd Place and Lieders Sweeps 1st Place in Shakopee
Longville, MN (January 14, 2025) After a few weeks off for the holiday season, the National Snocross Series returned for Rounds 2 and 3 at the “Daytona of Snocross” at Canterbury Park in Shakopee Minnesota. With fridge temps leading up to the 2-day National, the crew at Snocross were able to make ample amount of snow, creating one of the largest tracks we’ve seen in Shakopee. Race fans packed the stands (indoors and outdoors) for the two-day national which was a hometown track of Pro rider, Ryley Bester and Grassroots rider, Cody Moras.
With a podium finish the day prior and taking the fastest lap time in practice, Peterson was gearing up for greatness in Round 3. With also fast practice times, Bester was able to line up in the 3rd place spot for Triple Crown Round 1. Off of the line Bester and Person came out mid-pack and were battling throughout the 8 minute plus one lap round and Peterson finished 8th and Bester in 9th.
In Round 2, Peterson, after getting an incredible holeshot and earning the Studboy holeshot award, quickly put himself in a strong position, moving into 1st place aboard his Team LaVallee, Polaris, Red Bull sled. Bester, close behind in 3rd, kept the pressure on as the race unfolded. Both riders maintained their pace throughout, with Peterson finishing in excellent 2nd place and Bester right behind him in 4th.
In Round 3, at Shakopee, both Peterson and Bester came out strong, with Peterson earning, again, the Studboy holeshot award and Bester close behind in 2nd however there was heavy pressure from the riders behind them, setting the tone for an intense final. By the end of Lap 1, they were holding solid positions, with Peterson in 4th and Bester in 5th, still very much in the hunt as the 8-minute + 1 lap race unfolded. As the race progressed, both Peterson and Bester continued to ride with impressive consistency and strength, managing to hold their positions and they finished out Round 3 in 4th (Peterson) and 5th place (Bester). Both riders kept up their strong momentum throughout the day, with Peterson finishing 4th overall and Bester securing 6th overall after Round 3.
PETERSON: 8-2-4 (4th Overall)
BESTER: 9-4-5 (6th Overall)
PRO AM PLUS 30 (LIEDERS) ROUND 3 & 4
PRO AM Plus 2023 CHAMPION, Andy Lieders, had a phenomenal weekend of racing in Shakopee, showcasing his speed and skill from start to finish. By ripping incredible holeshots in each race, he put himself in the perfect position to control the pace. Winning all of his qualifying rounds set him up for a dominant performance. Lieders capped off his weekend by securing 1st place finishes on both Friday and Saturday nights, sweeping the weekend in Shakopee. Congratulations Andy!!
FRIDAY: ROUND 3 (PRO AM PLUS 30)
Round 1 Lieders: 1st
Round 2 Lieders: 1st
FINAL: 1st 🥇
SATURDAY: ROUND 4 (PRO AM PLUS 30)
Round 1 Lieders: 1st
Round 2 Lieders:1st
FINAL: 1st 🥇
JR 14-15 & SPOT LITE (MORAS) ROUND 3 & 4
A hometown track for Grassroots rider, Cody Moras, and he put on a great show for his friends, family and race fans alike at the Shakopee National. Moras had an overall wonderful weekend of racing, with impressive holeshots and a mix of aggressive and smart riding, Moras secured multiple 1st place finishes in his qualifiers. Over the course of the 2-day National, Moras was able to get up on the box on Saturday in the Jr 14/15 Class and secured an excellent 2nd place finish! Congrats, Cody!
FRIDAY: ROUND 3 (JR 14-15 & SPORT LITE)
JR 14-15
Round 1 Moras: 7th
Round 2 Moras: 7th
LCQ: 1st
FINAL: 8th
SPORT LITE
Round 1 Moras: 1st
Round 2 Moras: 2nd
FINAL: 7th
SATURDAY: ROUND 4 (JR 14-15 & SPORT LITE)
JR 14-15
Round 1 Moras: 2nd
Round 2 Moras: 1st
FINAL: 2nd 🥈
SPORT LITE
Round 1 Moras: 2nd
Round 2 Moras: 1st
FINAL: 15th
UP NEXT: DEADWOOD, SD NATIONAL
Stay tuned for more updates and race results throughout the season.
Photos ©CrystalWallemPhotography
