Good afternoon everyone,

As we all see the weather is changing and Okoboji, IA is in the path of a big winter storm, we are working closely with the Dickinson Cty Snowhawk club on this and once storm passes, they will evaluate the lake conditions and how we need to address course prep.



The local community has rallied to not just bring the Cor PowerSports national series to Okoboji, IA but make it one of the premier events for the season. Right away $10,000 was raised and split between the Pro Factory and Pro Open classes for event purse but the Snowhawk club did not stop there. Today we received another update and they have raised $8,150 for event purse but this time it is spread out through ALL the remaining classes!! Last weekend in Cable, WI our event payout was over $15,000 so add in another $18,000 from Okoboji sponsors for this event and you will see how excited the Okoboji area is to host the series



Attached is the Okoboji 100 event purse, these are the guaranteed purse for each class as well as what each place will receive and these funds are not dictated by a minimum number of racers per class! We will still have our traditional payout % so this will be one of the top payout events this season.



Soo & MIRA racers we wanted to make sure you are aware that our Pro Open class rules for lake races allow your Enduro class sleds so this will be a great event for you guys as well.



Registration is open online at www.corpowersports.com