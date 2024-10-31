RMSHA Releases 2025 Race Schedule, and onX Offroad returns as Official Navigation Sponsor

Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association, RMSHA, today released its 2025 Race Schedule featuring eight stops across Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah, presented by onX Offroad.

Often referred to as “RIM-SHAW,” RMSHA is the country’s largest and longest-running snowmobile hillclimb association. Its multi-venue, adrenaline pumping hillclimb snowmobile series showcases amateurs, pros, and junior racers as they test their skills against gravity as powerful snow machines propel them skyward.

“We’re excited to have onX Offroad return as our presenting sponsor for the 2025 season, said RMSHA President Cody Spencer. The app aids the RMSHA organizers in designing the course, spectator zones and ensuring safe but exciting races each weekend. Throughout the season, OnX Offroad is the preeminent snowmobile tool for racers and all riders with thousands of miles of snowmobile trails and backcountry snow safety tools, which makes them a great partner for our Association.”

The onX Offroad team will be at select races throughout the 2025 RMSHA season.

The 2025 Official RMSHA Race Schedule is as follows:

January 24-25 Soldier Mountain Ski Resort, Fairfield, Idaho

February 7-8 Salt Pass Border Dash, Geneva, Idaho

February 21-23 Simplot Hillclimb Afton, Wyoming

March 1-2 Dozer Dash, Granby, Colorado

March 14-15 King of Kelly’s, Ririe, Idaho

March 20-23 World Championships, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

April 4-5 Pebble Creek Mogul Madness, Inkom, Idaho

April 11-13 ZBroz Beaver Mountain Hillclimb, Garden City, Utah

April 18-19 Tamarack Ski Resort, Tamarack, Idaho

April 25-26 Lookout Pass Ski Resort, Mullan, Idaho

“The onX Offroad team is stoked to return as the presenting sponsor for the 10-stop RMSHA hillclimb series in 2025,” said onX Offroad General Manager Rory Edwards. “We stay committed to providing racers with the most technologically advanced GPS navigation app in the snowmobile industry. With the app’s new Recent Imagery layer (showing recent aerial imagery) you can confirm early-season snow coverage in your zone. And when the snow starts accumulating, onX Offroad’s integrated avalanche forecasts, slope angle, slope aspect, and Snotel Data allow you to make informed decisions when navigating the steep and deep throughout the hillclimb season.”

About onX Offroad

onX Offroad is the leader in off-road maps and GPS technology, empowering powersports and overlanding enthusiasts to explore 650,000 miles of motorized trails and 852 million acres of public land. Built for off-roaders, by off-roaders, the company strives to create the most complete, current, and accurate mapping app available on the market. Elite members gain access to Canada, Baja, and private land boundaries and land ownership information. Because off-the-beaten path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land and promote stewardship opportunities. https://www.onxmaps.com/offroad/app

About Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association

RMSHA is the nation’s largest and longest-running hillclimb association. Often referred to as “RIM-SHAW,” the organization that creates, operates, and manages snowmobile hillclimb racing events in the Mountain West region of the United States. Catch all the action in-person or on the FloRacing livestream this winter.

https://www.rmsha.net/