First Tracks: The Historic Launch of Snocross at the Winter X Games

The winter season of 1997-98 was, in many ways, a high-water mark for the snowmobile industry. By the close of the season, the industry sold 260,000 snowmobiles worldwide—the most since the early 1970s and a number we haven’t come close to since. Snow was plentiful, sales were brisk, the economy booming, and the industry was flush with aftermarket companies and tourism destinations, all making a happy living from snowmobiles.

On the racing side, things were just as robust. Snocross had unstoppable momentum, and the manufacturers were supporting the fast-growing sport with enthusiasm and serious budgets. All four were entrenched in the game, each with a factory-backed team, hoping to win big and capture more market share at dealerships.

But it wasn’t just the snowmobile industry paying attention. Interest extended beyond the Snowbelt when ESPN came knocking, making snocross the first official snowmobile event of the Winter X Games in January 1998. This year marks the 20th anniversary of snowmobile competition at the Winter X Games, and if rumors are true, it could quite possibly be the last for snocross competition. Here’s a look back at that first Winter X Games snocross event.

Everything about the first X Games for sleds was new and exciting. For the first time since ABC Sports covered the Eagle River World Championships, snowmobile racing found itself in the national spotlight with a television audience.

Conditions for the final race in Crested Butte, Colorado, were dismal at best. Amid a makeshift track, steady snow, low clouds, and whiteout conditions, ten drivers faced off in the first X Games snocross final.

All four manufacturers were deeply invested in snocross racing, including Yamaha, which fielded a formidable team featuring Nathan Titus.

Winter X in 1998 was as much about being a part of the event as it was about the race. Teams, racers, families, media, and manufacturer employees were all awestruck by the moment. Here, Blair Morgan (front and center) is joined by teammates, friends, family, and media as they celebrate after the snocross final.

Although Blair Morgan was a favorite, it was Toni Haikonen who took the win, much to ESPN’s surprise. I vividly remember capturing this moment on the podium, with Haikonen flanked by Dennis Burks and Per Berggren in celebration. For that brief moment, snowmobiling was part of the mainstream.

Looking back at the competitor list, it was stacked with talent. Still, all eyes were on “Flying Fin” Toni Haikonen and “Superman” Blair Morgan.

The rules were different in those early X Games. Teams had trailers, but nothing like the mega haulers of today. It wasn’t unusual to see top teams adjusting sleds out in the open, visible to everyone, including ESPN’s cameras.

Jesse Strege was part of that first X Games, and like many athletes, found the experience surreal. A promotion for the ’98 X Games featured Evil Knievel “sticking it to the man,” inspiring Jesse to do the same.

Snocross wasn’t the only “non-traditional” winter sport at the X Games that year—Snow Mountain Bike Downhill was also featured.

Winter X wasn’t broadcast live back then, but the production quality was beyond anything the snowmobile industry had seen before.

The significance of the Winter X Games was underscored by Aaron Scheele’s custom-painted helmet, created exclusively for this one event.

Waiting was part of the game at the first Winter X Games. With no live broadcast schedule to adhere to, timing was largely dependent on the weather and camera setup.

While the crowd was small compared to today’s standards, the 1998 event was a made-for-television spectacle. The community and facilities were not fully prepared for any crowd, and when those true mod sleds roared to life, they left an impression on all who were there.

Legendary IndyCar announcer Paul Page joined snocross announcer Greg Creamer to call the action for the first Winter X snocross.

Jim Beck Jr., a rising snocross star at the time, took advantage of extra days at Crested Butte, enjoying the slopes along with other racers.

An uphill start was a distinctive feature of the snocross track, just as it is today.

The ski and snowboard community of Crested Butte gained recognition after Winter X, and although the event never returned, it remains a special place for those who competed there.

Moments before the 1998 final at Winter X. From left to right: Morgan, Scheele, Burks, Hyde, Crapo, Haikonen, Berggren, Vincent, Hibbert, and Reimer—each preparing for their shot at history.