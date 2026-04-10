Peterson Lands on Podium with Third at ISOC Finale in Duluth, MN

FRIDAY – PRO ROUND 15 – ADAM PETERSON AND RYLEY BESTER

Round 1

Heat 1 – Adam Peterson

Peterson launched off the line into second place and held the position all the way to the checkered flag.

Heat 2 – Ryley Bester

Bester had a mid-pack start and brought his Team LaVallee Polaris home with a fifth-place finish.

Round 2

Heat 1 – Ryley Bester & Adam Peterson

Both riders lined up together, and once again a Team LaVallee Polaris—this time Peterson—captured the Stud Boy Holeshot Award. Bester wasn’t far behind, running third off the line. After several highly competitive laps, Peterson finished second, with Bester in fourth.

Round 15 – Pro Final

Peterson claimed another Stud Boy Holeshot Award in the final. After both riders had minor off-track moments, they still managed top-10 finishes, with Peterson eighth and Bester tenth.

SATURDAY – PRO ROUND 16

Round 1

Heat 1 – Ryley Bester & Adam Peterson

With strong competition on the line, Peterson finished third and Bester fourth.

Round 2

Heat 1 – Ryley Bester

Bester continued his strong starts, earning another Stud Boy Holeshot Award aboard his Team LaVallee Polaris/Red Bull sled and riding it to a heat race win.

Heat 2 – Adam Peterson

Not to be outdone, Peterson also won his heat race and secured the Stud Boy Holeshot Award. The Team LaVallee Polaris/Red Bull sleds have been dominant off the line all season.

Round 16 – Pro Final

Peterson wasn’t finished yet. In the final Pro race of the season, he once again grabbed the Stud Boy Holeshot Award—no surprise given the team’s consistency off the line.

As the laps wound down, Peterson secured a third-place podium finish, while Bester crossed the line in seventh.

With the season complete, Team LaVallee’s Pro riders finished tied in points, with Peterson taking sixth overall and Bester seventh in the season standings.