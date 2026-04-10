Peterson Lands on Podium with Third at ISOC Finale in Duluth, MN
For any racer, competing at Spirit Mountain in Duluth is a bucket-list experience—but reaching the podium is a memory to savor. The course is notoriously unforgiving, featuring steep, mogul-filled uphills and intimidating downhills—steeper than dropping off the CN Tower—packed with massive jumps that keep spectators on the edge of their seats and mechanics busy in the trailers.
Team LaVallee delivered a strong performance at the final stop of the ISOC Tour.
FRIDAY – PRO ROUND 15 – ADAM PETERSON AND RYLEY BESTER
Round 1
Heat 1 – Adam Peterson
Peterson launched off the line into second place and held the position all the way to the checkered flag.
Heat 2 – Ryley Bester
Bester had a mid-pack start and brought his Team LaVallee Polaris home with a fifth-place finish.
Round 2
Heat 1 – Ryley Bester & Adam Peterson
Both riders lined up together, and once again a Team LaVallee Polaris—this time Peterson—captured the Stud Boy Holeshot Award. Bester wasn’t far behind, running third off the line. After several highly competitive laps, Peterson finished second, with Bester in fourth.
Round 15 – Pro Final
Peterson claimed another Stud Boy Holeshot Award in the final. After both riders had minor off-track moments, they still managed top-10 finishes, with Peterson eighth and Bester tenth.
SATURDAY – PRO ROUND 16
Round 1
Heat 1 – Ryley Bester & Adam Peterson
With strong competition on the line, Peterson finished third and Bester fourth.
Round 2
Heat 1 – Ryley Bester
Bester continued his strong starts, earning another Stud Boy Holeshot Award aboard his Team LaVallee Polaris/Red Bull sled and riding it to a heat race win.
Heat 2 – Adam Peterson
Not to be outdone, Peterson also won his heat race and secured the Stud Boy Holeshot Award. The Team LaVallee Polaris/Red Bull sleds have been dominant off the line all season.
Round 16 – Pro Final
Peterson wasn’t finished yet. In the final Pro race of the season, he once again grabbed the Stud Boy Holeshot Award—no surprise given the team’s consistency off the line.
As the laps wound down, Peterson secured a third-place podium finish, while Bester crossed the line in seventh.
With the season complete, Team LaVallee’s Pro riders finished tied in points, with Peterson taking sixth overall and Bester seventh in the season standings.
ROOKIE SPORT – CODY MORAS
In the Sport class, rookie Cody Moras earned a podium finish with third place on Friday. A crash on Saturday relegated him to eighth.
Moras concluded his rookie season seventh overall in Sport class points.
As the final checkered flag waved at Spirit Mountain to close out the 2026 ISOC season, Team LaVallee extends its thanks to its riders, crew, sponsors, and valued partners.