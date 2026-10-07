The Wait Is Over: Yamaha and John Deere Team Up for the Future of Side-by-Sides

Yamaha Motor and John Deere Announce Collaboration on Next-Generation SxSVehicles

Two industry leaders are joining forces, combining Yamaha’s powertrain and vehicle expertise with John Deere’s vehicle development, manufacturing capabilities and customer knowledge.

The future of Side-by-Sides just got a lot more interesting. Yamaha Motor Corporation and Deere & Company (John Deere) have announced an agreement to collaborate on the development of select future Side-by-Side vehicles.

The collaboration brings together two highly respected names in the powersports and off-road industries. Yamaha will contribute its extensive expertise in powertrain technology and vehicle design, while John Deere brings its experience in vehicle development, manufacturing capabilities and deep understanding of customer needs.

The goal is to develop innovative, highly capable Side-by-Side vehicles designed to meet the changing demands of today’s customers.

“We are excited about this relationship and the opportunities it creates for Yamaha, John Deere, our dealers, and most importantly, our customers,” said Dean Burnett, Yamaha Motorsports President. “Together, two trusted global brands can accelerate innovation and bring greater value to the market.”

John Deere also sees significant potential in the partnership.

“John Deere and Yamaha share a commitment to quality, innovation, and strong dealer networks,” said Jon Chase, Vice President, John Deere Turf and Compact Utility Business Unit. “This collaboration will enable us to develop differentiated products that excite customers and create meaningful value.”

What Does This Mean for the Future?

For now, details on the specific vehicles, engines, specifications and launch timing remain under wraps. Yamaha and John Deere will continue to operate under their respective brands, dealer networks, sales channels and customer relationships.

What we do know is that two major players are combining their strengths to develop the next generation of Side-by-Side vehicles.

Yamaha + John Deere.

That’s an interesting combination that’s worth watching.