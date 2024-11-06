Product Spotlight: 2025 Sno Pro 5×12 All Aluminum Hybrid Single Snowmobile Trailer

Ready for winter adventure? The 2025 Sno Pro 5×12 All Aluminum Hybrid Single Snowmobile Trailer is the ultimate companion for snowmobile enthusiasts who need a lightweight yet rugged transport solution. This trailer combines durability with user-friendly features, making it a top choice for single snowmobile transport in challenging conditions.

Key Features:

Durable and Lightweight Construction: Built entirely with aluminum, the Sno Pro trailer boasts a 2200LB GVWR and a single torsion axle for a smooth, dependable ride.

Spacious and Accessible Interior: With a generous 64-inch interior height, 21×50 front access door, 26×58 side access door, and rear ramp door with spring assist and a tapered approach, loading and unloading is a breeze.

Water-Resistant and Reliable Flooring: The trailer includes 3/4-inch water-resistant decking and a 12-inch water-resistant kickplate, ensuring durability in wet and icy conditions.

Premium Protection: A .030 screwless exterior and diamond plate stone guard add an extra layer of protection from debris and rough weather, while a one-piece aluminum roof provides enhanced weather resistance.

Optimized Lighting and Ventilation: Equipped with LED exterior lighting, a dome light inside, and louver vents, this trailer keeps visibility high and condensation low.

Convenient Design Elements: It includes a 1200LB wheel jack for easy maneuvering, a ski tie-down bar, and mill finish trim, combining both style and functionality.

This compact yet powerful trailer is ready to meet your winter transport needs, whether you’re a casual rider or seasoned snowmobiler. With its all-aluminum frame and thoughtful features, the 2025 Sno Pro 5×12 Hybrid Trailer is built for resilience and ease.

For more information on this model and others, visit our website or stop by to explore our full selection.

For More information visit: Scott Reinhart Trailers