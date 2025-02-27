Let’s get on snow together!

Gather to celebrate 57 years of Yamaha! Free lunch and LIMITED EDITION t-shirt to the first 25 people to show up to each event. We want to get all the Canadian YamaFans together on snow to share our Yamaha stories.

RIDE WITH US

March 1st – Ontario

March 15th – New Brunswick

March 15th – Quebec

March 22nd – Saskatchewan

For more information please visit Yamahas website.