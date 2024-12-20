2025 First UP Ride! ❄️

Livin LaVallee VOG: 2025 First UP Ride!
4.5 hour drive, 4AM arrival . . . totally worth it. First ride of the year in the U.P. in Michigan, did not disappoint. We found some great snow and had a blast ripping on our sleds and scratching that itch the has been there since last season. Snow season 2025 has arrived. Watch Here
