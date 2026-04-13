Benham Locks Third Overall in ISOC Pro Class After Duluth, MN

Team Arctic Racers Fill Podiums

The final stop of the ISOC Snocross Race Series in Duluth, Minnesota, proved successful for Team Arctic. The iconic Spirit Mountain event has long been one of the most prestigious races on the circuit. Once the traditional season opener, it drew racers and fans from around the world, filling hotels within a 50-mile radius and packing restaurants with hours-long waits. To many, it remains the most sought-after race to this day. While there’s a clear difference between a season opener and finale, Spirit Mountain is, simply put, still Spirit Mountain.

At this year’s ISOC AMSOIL Championship Snocross season finale, Daniel Benham and Jacob Yurk each earned top-five Pro class finishes on both nights aboard their Arctic Cat ZR 600 R-SX sleds. Benham’s third-place finish on Friday marked his eighth podium of the season, securing him third overall in Pro class season points.

In Pro Am Plus 30 competition, Team Arctic’s Tyler Oomen finished on the podium in 12 of 14 rounds, including two third-place finishes in Duluth. Devin Denman also delivered, earning his first national podium of the season in the same class aboard his Arctic Cat.

Team Arctic’s rising stars continued to impress, with Isaac Otto and Grayson Grochowski finishing second and third in Transition 9–13, while Mason Broden captured a strong third-place result in Junior 14–15.

During Thursday night’s non-points ISOC Sundown Showdown, Denman took the win in Pro Am Plus 30, with fellow Arctic Cat racer Stuart Brandt finishing third. Eleanor Schmidt had a standout performance, winning both the Girls 14–17 and Pro Am Women classes. Additional podium finishes included Astrid Faul (third, Girls 14–17) and McKaylee Meyerhofer (second, Pro Am Women).

More strong results for Team Arctic at the Sundown Showdown came from Austin Allen (Pro Lite), Aiden Backman (Sport), Easton Green (Transition 8–10), Rylan Nelson (Junior 14–17), and Isaac Otto (Transition 11–13), all earning podium finishes.

“Our racers and their team members wear their Team Arctic pride on their sleeves everywhere they go, taking on the best in the world,” said Mike Kloety, Team Arctic Race Manager. “Arctic Cat fans everywhere share their passion, are thrilled by their efforts and rejoice in their results, knowing that better snowmobiles will be created by what is learned in the process.”