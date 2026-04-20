Dillon Clinches Pro Title, Lebel comes Second – as Ski-Doo Riders Close ISOC Snocross Season in Duluth

Ski-Doo had the biggest weekend of all and has a lot to celebrate after the ISOC Snocross Series wrapped up its final race at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minnesota. Canadian Crayden Dillon propelled his Ski-Doo to the top, finishing #1 in the Pro Class Championship points race.

Before the season started, Dillon would not have been considered the favourite to win the Pro Championship in his first year, but he set the snocross world on fire. One of—if not the most—exciting riders to watch on the track this year, Dillon did the unthinkable. He took his 2025 Pro Lite Championship and, a year later, turned it into the 2026 Pro Championship.

Over the course of the season, Dillon finished outside the top five only once, with 13 podiums and five wins. Dillon has race-proven consistency and is clearly the real deal. You can’t win championships with just five wins, although it feels good. You win championships by staying in the top five and only missing the podium a handful of times. Ski-Doo should be popping corks for this first-year Pro.

At the final race weekend, Dillon won on Friday night and came second on Saturday behind fellow Canadian Ski-Doo rider Jordan Lebel, who dominated the field. Lebel finished second in the Pro points chase this year, with nine podiums and four wins. The future looks bright for Ski-Doo, and they have a lot to celebrate with Dillon and Lebel behind the bars.