Taiga Promotes Taking the Grid With You & Special Spring Order Warranty

The next-generation Taiga snowmobiles are built with V2X technology, giving riders the ability to share their snowmobile’s battery power. This system can deliver up to 3 kW of electricity to power lights, charge devices, and even assist other electric snowmobiles.

If you search what 3 kW can power, you’ll find it includes TVs, small kitchen appliances, fans, and even refrigerators—although Taiga doesn’t specifically mention or has recommended using your snowmobile as a primary power source. Still, the V2X system allows owners to share energy with fellow riders, ensuring no one is left stranded without power. This raises an interesting question: if two Taiga snowmobiles are riding the same trail under the same conditions, wouldn’t they consume similar amounts of stored energy? While the feature is impressive, the chances of encountering another Taiga sled out of power in the backcountry may be slim. That said, never say never—you’d certainly be a hero if you were able to help out a fellow rider in need.

On Taiga’s website, there’s also a calculator that estimates how much money you can save by going electric. For example, it claims that riding 1,000 kilometers in Canada could save you $654.69 USD. But how is that precise number calculated? How much electricity would it actually cost to travel that distance? And how much do factors like climate and terrain affect battery usage? The answer is: quite a bit. Taiga notes that these figures are estimates based on average fuel, maintenance, operating costs, and that results can vary depending on usage patterns, terrain, climate, and local energy rates.

Another important consideration when owning an electric vehicle is charging. Taiga offers a Level 2 charger for $924.99 CDN, which can fully charge the sled in approximately 3.5 hours. However, that price doesn’t include installation or the cost of electricity. So, is the projected $654.69 USD in savings entirely accurate? It depends.

Taiga is currently offering a promotion: order one of their Nomad models (Pro, Performance, or Scout) by May 1, 2026, and receive a five-year extended battery and motor warranty (limited quantities).

Electric vehicles aren’t going anywhere, and Taiga is clearly pushing innovation in the snowmobile space. The question remains—how ready is the snowmobiling community to embrace EV technology for winter adventures? Imagine if the guided snowmobile rental operators in West Yellowstone, MT all switched to EV snowmobiles and the end of the day they had to collectively charge over 500 snowmobiles at once for the following day.