The Value of Snowmobiling: Valemount, BC Case Study

Snowmobiling is more than a winter pastime—it’s an economic powerhouse and a vital cultural activity for many rural communities in British Columbia. One of the most compelling success stories comes from Valemount, a small town that has transformed into a thriving hub thanks to snowmobiling.

A Revitalized Community

The Valemount Area Recreation Development Association (VARDA) has played a critical role in managing the town’s public recreation spaces. Curtis Pawliuk, VARDA’s Executive Director, shared in a recent video by the BC Snowmobile Federation that the town’s three managed snowmobile zones see 13,000 to 18,000 visitors annually.

“Our studies show $6.4 million a year being invested in Valemount through snowmobile tourism,” Pawliuk says. These visitors keep local businesses alive during the winter, from hotels and restaurants to gas stations and coffee shops.

Snowmobiling has been a game changer for the local economy, turning Valemount into a year-round destination. Businesses no longer shut their doors during the slower winter months, and trail fees help maintain and expand recreational opportunities in the area.

Generational Enthusiasm

Marcy Down, Executive Director of Tourism Valemount, emphasized the long-term impact of the sport. “We’re now starting to see second and third generations of sledders visiting the community,” she explained. Their loyalty not only boosts local businesses but also ensures the sport continues to thrive.

Community Benefits

The economic and cultural impact extends beyond tourism. Tony, the owner of the Best Western Plus Inn & Suites in Valemount, credits snowmobiling with keeping his business operational year-round. “Without the snowmobiling community, we’d essentially be a sleepy ghost town in the winter,” he says. Snowmobilers have also contributed to local programs, such as high school work initiatives and lunch programs for elementary schools.

A Model for Success

Valemount’s success is a testament to collaboration between snowmobilers, government, and local businesses. Mayor Owen Torgerson highlighted how snowmobiling contributed an impressive $7.4 million to the local economy in 2017 alone.

“If you’re not in Valemount, you’re missing out,” Mayor Torgerson said, pointing to its unique location and 360-degree recreational opportunities.

Learn More

Valemount’s story is a powerful example of how snowmobiling can support rural communities. To explore the full video and learn more about the economic value of snowmobiling, visit the BC Snowmobile Federation’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@BCSnowmobileFederation.

Share your experiences with #ValemountSnowmobiling and join the conversation about this incredible sport!