SKI-DOO RELEASES SNOCROSS RACE WEAPON – 2026 MXZ 600RS E-TEC

Ski-Doo unveiled the MXZ 600RS E-TEC at Haydays, and it did not disappoint. Coming off a successful 2025 race campaign, you can bet the yellow crew is expecting even more podiums and championships thanks to the refinements and improvements their engineers have packed into the 2026 model.

When it comes to snocross, the demands on both rider and machine are relentless. Once again, Ski-Doo has answered the call with a sled that blends REV Gen5 platform DNA with refined Rotax power and race-proven suspension technology. Purpose-built for competition, the 2026 MXZ 600RS E-TEC is bred to deliver speed, strength, and consistency.

Rotax Power: Match – Kerosene – BOOM!

At the heart of the MXZ is the Rotax 600RS E-TEC engine, featuring a twin-injector system with both direct injection and booster injectors. This setup delivers lightning-quick throttle response and consistent power in all conditions.

The sophisticated E-TEC advanced systems technology automatically adapts to weather and altitude, freeing mechanics from constant monitoring — whether the sled is racing in Barrie, Ontario, or Deadwood, South Dakota, it makes its own adjustments.

With booster injectors, a short intake tract, double reeds, and digital eRAVE, the engine is a true “hands-off” package that produces consistent power where it matters most: on the track, pushing its rider to the top of the podium.

REV Gen5 Chassis: Control, Stamina, Durability

The 2026 600RS benefits from the latest REV Gen5 platform, engineered for superior ergonomics and rider freedom. Its open cockpit layout and centrally balanced engine make the sled agile and responsive, while ergo-step side panels and a beveled tunnel keep racers always on the offensive.

A four-point engine mounting system and improved CVT alignment deliver more consistent clutch performance. Meanwhile, a stiffer chassis and RS specific S-Module provide sharper handling and durability.

And when pit crews go to work, the quick-change drive axle and lightweight Lexan hood make track changes fast and efficient.

RAS RS & rMotion RS Suspension: Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee

The RAS RS front suspension features optimal shock length for long travel and a lower center of gravity. Its long spindle design allows for higher cornering speeds, while the exclusive RS power steering system (only available on race sled) makes handling more precise with less rider effort and fatigue.

In the rear, the refined rMotion RS suspension incorporates a new rear-to-center shock coupling and center arm. The result? Improved traction on brutal tracks, better weight transfer, and enhanced rider control.

The entire package rides on Kashima-coated 46 mm KYB Pro Series shocks with Integral Base Valves. Fully adjustable for high- and low-speed compression plus high-speed rebound, these shocks let race teams fine-tune suspension settings quickly to match changing track conditions.

Chassis Refinements: Lighter, Stronger, Smarter

Ski-Doo engineers never stop refining their race sleds constantly making changes and making a better race sled. For 2026, the MXZ 600RS E-TEC gains:

Reinforced 2 mm rear frame members (up from 1.6 mm) for reduced tunnel stress

(up from 1.6 mm) for reduced tunnel stress A steel X-Brace plate (replacing 2025’s aluminum) for better insert retention and easier maintenance

(replacing 2025’s aluminum) for better insert retention and easier maintenance Lower-mounted seat and brake light for superior wire protection

MX-inspired seat foam with a high-traction cover for grip

Two-piece coil bracket for added durability and infrared belt-temp readiness

Optimized track drivers for reduced vibration and rolling resistance

And true to form, Ski-Doo keeps shaving weight: a redesigned rear shock linkage and a lightweight chaincase cover — with the chaincase cover alone saving 100 g. Small details that add up to a better, tougher sled.

2026 MXZ 600RS E-TEC – The Complete Package

REV Gen5 Platform DNA

Tapered/tilt tunnel design

Four-point engine mounting

Quick-change drive axle

Short heat exchanger with internal loop

137-inch track

Lightweight Lexan hood

Quiet, high flow airbox

Lightweight LED headlights

Reinforced S-Module

MX-inspired seat with high-traction cover

Racing foot box for rider stability

5-gallon fuel tank

Lower center of gravity

High flow left vent for optimized cooling

RAS RS Front Suspension

Kashima-coated 46 mm KYB Pro Series shocks with full adjustability

Integral Base Valve Adjuster

Rack steering with power assist

Long spindle design for speed in corners

Reinforced Pilot R2 skis

rMotion RS Rear Suspension

Race-proven 137” rail design

Softer initial motion ratio

Kashima-coated 46 mm KYB Pro Series piggyback shocks (center & rear) with full compression and rebound adjustability

Integral Base Valve Adjuster

Holeshot Device

Rotax 600RS E-TEC Engine

E-TEC direct injection

Monoblock cylinder with plasma coating for high horsepower

Large and booster injectors (850 E-TEC-inspired)

Short intake length & double reed valves (850 E-TEC-inspired)

eRAVE technology

Lightweight stainless steel tuned pipe

Racing throttle block (50% applications ready)

Reinforced engine mounts

Hot Start Button

Drivetrain