Arctic Cat Shows No Signs of Slowing Down with Widescape Acquisition

In January, Arctic Cat continued its momentum with the asset acquisition of Quebec-based company Widescape, bringing one of the most unconventional snow machines on the market under its umbrella.

The acquisition includes the Widescape brand name, intellectual property, and current inventory—most notably the Widescape WS250, a stand-up, single-ski snow vehicle that delivers an entirely new kind of winter riding experience.

Unlike traditional snowmobiles, the WS250 is designed for playful, agile riding in tight terrain. Its compact size, ultra-light weight, and single-ski setup allow riders to maneuver through areas that would typically be inaccessible to full-sized sleds. Since its introduction, the WS250 has attracted attention from a wide range of riders—from seasoned snowmobilers to newcomers looking for something different.

“The Widescape WS250 machine offers a very different winter recreational experience than traditional snowmobiles,” said Brad Darling, President and CEO of Arctic Cat. “It provides riders with a playful experience and the ability to go places no other snowmobile can for $5,999 MSRP.”

With its approachable price point and unique design, the WS250 lowers the barrier of entry for winter powersports while opening the door to entirely new riding possibilities—whether you’re exploring backyards, trail systems, or tight wooded terrain.

Key Features of the Widescape WS250

Narrow, stand-up riding platform

242cc EFI liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine

CVT transmission

12” x 105” track with 1.5” lugs

4” of rear suspension travel

12” wide single ski

Dual-strut front suspension with 5.5” of travel

Aluminum frame, tunnel, and handlebars

200 lbs dry weight

Electric start

Multi-function digital display

With this acquisition, Arctic Cat reinforces its commitment to innovation and diversifying the snowmobile market—proving once again that the brand isn’t afraid to push boundaries and rethink what winter fun can look like.