Ski-Doo Racers Claim Multiple Podiums at ISOC Season Opener

Much awaited winter temperatures greeted racers at the opening round of the 2025–26 ISOC Snocross season, but the on-track action at Ironwood, Michigan, was anything but frozen. As teams shook off early-season rust and answered the first big questions of the championship chase, which Ski-Doo racers would come out swinging? Ski-Doo racers helped stack the podium across multiple classes and setting an early tone for the winter.

In the Pro division, Gustav Sahlsten and Even Daudt delivered consistent, front-running performances on Friday night, finishing second and third, respectively. Sahlsten backed that up with another strong result on Saturday, leaving Ironwood just one point out of the championship lead after the opening weekend.

The Pro Lite class proved to be a major bright spot for Ski-Doo, with Drew Freeland, Kellen Chapuran, and Martin Johansson all stepping onto the podium over the two-night event. Consistency paid off for Freeland and Chapuran, who exit the opener tied for second in points after Saturday’s final.

Ski-Doo dominated the Pro-Am Women division on Saturday night, sweeping the podium with Inanna Hauger, Victoria Dillon, and Naeli Lebel. Dillon’s weekend was highlighted by a remarkable charge on Friday, slicing through the field from a third-row start to finish second in challenging conditions.

In the Sport class, Ski-Doo riders controlled the action both nights. Brady Freeland and AJ Skogquist finished first and second on Friday, while Justin Blazevic led a full Ski-Doo podium sweep on Saturday, joined by Olle Sahlstrom and Kamden Duffy.

Riders across all classes battled extreme cold, strong winds, and heavy snow dust that severely limited visibility throughout the weekend. Despite the conditions, Ski-Doo athletes delivered strong performances from the 200cc ranks through the Pro classes.

“We’re proud of the entire team—from the 200s all the way to the Pros—as they endured challenging conditions to collect some impressive wins and podium finishes,” said JF Leclerc, Ski-Doo Racing Manager. “Our racers laid the foundation for a strong season, and we’re looking forward to carrying that momentum into the next round at Canterbury.”

With the season officially underway, Ski-Doo leaves Ironwood well positioned for championships across the ISOC series.